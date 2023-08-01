Revving up for justice: RTP launches covert crackdown on rogue motorcycle clubs

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A countdown is underway for five prominent foreign motorcycle clubs that have been operating covertly within Thailand‘s borders. This comes as the Royal Thai Police (RTP) intensifies its efforts following a successful crackdown on the infamous Outlaws Motorcycle Club in Pattaya last month. The RTP’s relentless pursuit, initiated on July 21, resulted in the arrest of the alleged Austrian group leader just as he was about to flee the country, showcasing the RTP’s determination.

According to RTP disclosures, the notorious biking club, led by the Austrian national, has been involved in cross-border criminal activities. They were allegedly linked to a specific incident that occurred last June in Pattaya. During a hideout at a Bangkok-based Outlaws clubhouse, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, a 62 year old German property broker and a member of the German gang, was apprehended.

The arrest of Brinkmann and his three associates, coupled with the crackdown on the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, sets the stage for the RTP’s current mission against five major motorcycle clubs operating across the nation. These clubs include the Outlaws Motorcycle Club (Outlaws MC), Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (Hells Angels), Bandidos Motorcycle Club (the Bandido Nation), Mongols Motorcycle Club (the Mongol Brotherhood), and Vagos Motorcycle Club (also known as the Green Nation).

Mainly overseen by Australian citizens, these clubs thrive in popular tourist destinations like Phuket, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, and Pattaya. Allegedly, they demand protection fees from foreigners running businesses in these areas. In some cases, the risk escalates to abduction or murder of foreigners for monetary gains, according to the RTP.

Intriguingly, these gangs are careful not to engage in any malicious activities involving Thai individuals, fully aware that such actions would lead to severe consequences. However, their devastating influence extends beyond Thailand’s borders; their international member cliques are allegedly involved in a range of illicit activities, including narcotics trafficking, assault, theft, loan-sharking, fraud, money laundering, and even murder, reported Pattaya News.

“It seems that Thailand has become a hotbed for such gangs, primarily due to a lack of stringent law enforcement and corrupt individuals,” remarked Deputy National Police Chief Police General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn.

Big Joke highlighted the antiquated 1979 Immigration Act, which allows foreign nationals aged over 50 to easily settle in Thailand provided they possess 800,000 baht in their bank account or an income certificate with monthly remittance of not less than 65,000 baht.

Big Joke noted that due to the presence of these menacing gangs, many foreign visitors have growing reservations about visiting Pattaya or investing in the Eastern Seaboard, leading to significant damage to the nation. He stressed on the urgency for the RTP to restore the faith of the tourists by rooting out not just the gangs, but also Thai officials found colluding with them.

Follow us on :













He pledged his commitment to proposing modifications to the immigration law, especially concerning retirement visa extensions, through the police chief when the new government assumes office. The aim is to sieve out undesirables and ensure the law benefits genuine investors or individuals looking to spend their lives peacefully in Thailand.

Big Joke also confirmed the successful elimination of one such gang, the Outlaws, from Pattaya, and the police are now extending their investigation to Phuket and Koh Samui.