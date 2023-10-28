Roi Et police intercepts 800K amphetamine pills in major drug bust

Photo courtesy of Pattaya news

Roi Et police intercepts two pickup trucks loaded with a staggering total of 800,000 amphetamine pills in a drug bust on October 26. The operation was spearheaded by Police Lieutenant General Sarayut Sa-nguanphokai, the Commander-in-Chief of Roi Et police.

The individuals behind the wheel of these vehicles, identified only by their first names as 34 year old Cherdsak, 29 year old Tanakorn, and 48 year old Pamuan were alleged to be smuggling the illicit substances to central Thailand. Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut shared that these suspects were not acting independently, but were part of a broader drug trafficking operation from a neighbouring country.

The Roi Et police had been tracking this operation closely, and when the suspect vehicles appeared on their radar in Phon Thong, Roi Et, they were quick to respond. The suspects, however, didn’t give up without a fight. In a desperate bid to escape and dispose of incriminating evidence, they began to scatter the amphetamine pills into a roadside grove in Kamalasai, Kalasin. Despite their efforts, the police were able to apprehend the suspects and recover 830,000 pills from the scene.

“The investigative officers tracked down a drug smuggling operation from a neighbouring country to central Thailand. Then, the Roi Et police officers detected two vehicles reported under the suspect list heading on the road in Phon Thong, Roi Et,” Pol. Lt. Gen. Sarayut revealed.

The success of this operation is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Thailand. The swift action of the Phon Thong police officers has not only taken a considerable quantity of amphetamines off the streets but also provided crucial leads into the broader drug smuggling operation, reported Pattaya news.

“During the chase, the alleged suspects attempted to flee and throw the evidence into a grove on the roadside in Kamalasai, Kalasin. According to the police report, the three alleged suspects were later captured with 830,000 amphetamine pills.” the police report read.

