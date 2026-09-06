Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online ภาคกลาง-ตะวันออก/Facebook

Three people were injured after a car crash flipped an SUV onto its roof at a busy intersection on Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya early Friday morning.

Pattaya City Police and Sawang Boriboon rescuers were called to the scene at about 3.50am following reports of a collision at the traffic light junction.

Officers arrived to find a white Mazda SUV overturned in the middle of the road with heavy damage. Its driver, 24 year old Pheempat Changmai, suffered minor injuries and received first aid from rescuers at the scene.

A black Honda City had also come to a stop nearby with severe front end damage. The driver, 59 year old Nipon Sornsanam, and two passengers inside the car were also hurt, bringing the total number of injured to three.

All three were treated at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals for further care.

Pheempat told police he had been stopped at the red light and only proceeded once the signal turned green. He alleged that the Honda City was travelling at high speed and ran the red light, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Pattaya City Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the intersection and questioning both drivers along with witnesses to determine exactly how the crash unfolded before deciding on further legal action.

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Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of MGR Online ภาคกลาง-ตะวันออก/Facebook
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of MGR Online ภาคกลาง-ตะวันออก/Facebook
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of MGR Online ภาคกลาง-ตะวันออก/Facebook

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 6, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.