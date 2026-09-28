Rayong hit by worst flooding in 60 years

Water from Prasae Reservoir swept into Krasae Bon in Rayong’s Klaeng district late on Sept 27. Rescuers carried elderly residents out, and by 3.15am the water had still not fallen.

Villagers who have lived beside the Prasae River for more than 60 years say they have never seen water come into their houses like this. It arrived too fast for most of them to move anything.

The surge came from Prasae Reservoir late on Sunday night. Water ran down the Prasae River and spilled into homes and fruit orchards in Krasae Bon subdistrict, in the Klaeng district of Rayong.

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A Sattahip disaster response team reached Village 4 at about 10.50pm. The Krasae Bon Subdistrict Administrative Organization had already warned residents after the reservoir hit a critical level and began pouring over the spillway.

Officials told people in low-lying areas to move to higher ground. Rescuers went first to elderly residents and to anyone who had not been able to leave in time.

Teams lifted belongings to upper floors and stacked sandbags around houses. The current kept pushing through the village while they worked.

By 3.15am on Sept 28 the water showed no sign of dropping. Officials said they would stay on site through the night.

The Royal Irrigation Department put the reservoir at 331 million cubic metres on Monday morning. That is 112.60% of the capacity used in its own warning, the eighth it has issued on the reservoir.

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The department is releasing 24 million cubic metres a day through the spillway. Its 7am bulletin told people living along the river and in low ground across Klaeng to take maximum care.

Rayong has since declared four districts disaster zones. They are Klaeng, covering 15 subdistricts, Mueang Rayong for the whole of Taphong subdistrict, Khao Chamao and Wang Chan.

Governor Trypop Wongtrairat went to a relief centre on Sukhumvit Road on Sept 27. Soldiers and rescue units were called in, and the 7th Infantry Battalion sent three vehicles to move stranded residents.

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Klaeng Hospital took water too. Staff moved patients to upper floors while the water was still rising.

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The Public Relations Department said Sukhumvit Road is closed between Khao Din and Prasae. Drivers have been told to avoid the stretch.

Neighbouring Chon Buri has had the same rain. In Khao Mai Kaeo, a subdistrict of Banglamung, some residents are calling this the worst flooding in 30 years.

Mayor Jamnian Keetheepakun led a team into Ban Phu Sai and Ban Thung Sa Kaeo on Sept 26 with survival kits and household supplies. Deputy mayors Bancha Udong and Preecha Rengkhwanjai went with him.

They carried aid house to house in steady rain, surveying damage and taking down complaints. Households reported water in their homes and roads they could no longer use.

“Even with continuous rain today, we still had to go out and put aid directly into people’s hands,” Jamnian said. He said the municipality would consider further help under its own regulations.

Rayong and Chon Buri sit on the eastern seaboard, the stretch that carries much of Thailand’s industry and a large share of its tourism. Both provinces are on the Thai Meteorological Department’s heavy rain list for Monday.

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