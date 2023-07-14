The case unfolds: Legal aide suggests German businessman’s murder wasn’t ‘deliberate’

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A legal aide representing Olaf Brinkmann, accused of murdering German businessman Hans Peter Mack, announced that the incident might not have been a deliberate act of murder.

The tragic death of the 62 year old German real estate tycoon has garnered significant global attention over the past week. Now, a fresh perspective is emerging from an inside source linked intimately to the case.

A legal aide, who carries out the duties of interpreter and also offers legal aid to one of the accused, 52 year old Brinkmann, appeared on record with Thai media on Wednesday, July 12.

The legal aide, who preferred to be known only as Matthew, said…

“Mr Olaf has continued to deny speaking with the police, however, interacting with Olaf leads me to believe that the entire incident could be accidental.

“The intention was never to end Mr Hans’ life. Things took a turn when discussions between both parties became heated, largely due to monetary matters and the associated pressure. It’s possible that Mr Hans experienced heart failure and suffered an unexpected heart attack. This situation led to panic and uncertainty for the suspects who finally made the decision to hide the body rather than alert police owing to fear of repercussions.

“Yet, as representatives of Mr Olaf, we are still attempting to piece together the actual timeline of events and cannot be certain of the sum of money involved and its purpose. This is certainly a facet that warrants further investigation.”

The legal aide rounded off by mentioning that Brinkmann has expressed interest in initiating a conversation with other prime suspects apprehended in connection to the case, reported Pattaya News.

He is particularly keen on discussing perceived discrepancies in the version of events as narrated to police by another suspect in the murder case, 27 year old Pakistani-Thai man Shahruek Kareem Udin.

Udin’sside of the story paints quite a different picture than the one presented by Olaf’s representatives. As observed by TPN media, the likelihood that Thai authorities would permit an interaction between the arrested suspects, at this juncture, seems minimal.

Since the suspects have been kept in isolation whilst undergoing questioning, the chance of them reconciling their respective versions is slim.

It’s also important to note, that the translator’s statements do not constitute an official admission on Brinkmann’s part, as he has yet to officially comment on the case.

The murder investigation continues.