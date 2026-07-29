Myanmar man wanted for murder of former national tennis player in Pattaya

Police issued an arrest warrant for a Myanmar man in connection with the murder of the former national tennis player who was found dead at his home in Pattaya on July 26.

The victim, 64 year old Natthawi Sukkhantharun, was discovered in a bedroom of his Pattaya home at about 3pm. Police reported that he had an injury near his left elbow, while a kitchen knife was found on the bed.

As part of the investigation, officers questioned four people who had connections with Natthawi. The first was 20 year old Rin, the man who discovered the body. According to police, he had known Natthawi for more than 20 years.

The second man, identified only as Ple, was also questioned, although police did not disclose his relationship with the victim. The remaining two men were Laotian nationals identified as Somwan, a tennis trainee and employee at Natthawi’s tennis court, and Auan, another employee.

Police collected DNA samples and fingerprints from all four before releasing them after finding no grounds for further suspicion.

Investigators later examined Natthawi’s financial records and found that 37,500 baht had been transferred through a mobile banking application to 29 year old Myanmar national Zaw Thet Lwin at around the time of the victim’s death.

Police identified Zaw Thet Lwin as the main accused in the investigation. The Myanmar man had worked for Natthawi for about one month before being dismissed one to two weeks before the killing. Police have not disclosed the reason for his dismissal.

Police also reviewed CCTV footage, which they said showed Zaw Thet Lwin riding a grey Honda Click motorcycle near the victim’s home on the day of the incident.

According to investigators, the footage then showed him returning to his rented accommodation, packing his belongings and leaving shortly afterwards.

Police further alleged that Zaw Thet Lwin transferred 10,000 baht to another person, believed to have been hired to drive him to a northern border province.

MGR Online reported that Zaw Thet Lwin entered Thailand two years ago and had complied with accommodation reporting requirements during his stay.

The report added that he had previously lived in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong, before relocating to Bo Win district in Chon Buri. According to reports, he was last seen in Mae Sot district, Tak province, after Natthawi’s death.

Based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, police have obtained an arrest warrant and are continuing efforts to locate Zaw Thet Lwin for questioning and further legal proceedings.