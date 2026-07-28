Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case

Police investigating the death of former Thailand national tennis player Natthawi Sukkhantharun say the case has progressed significantly, with several persons of interest identified.

The update comes after the 64 year old former Thailand national tennis player, beach tennis player and coach was found dead in his home in Pattaya on July 26. Relatives requested a welfare check after they were unable to contact him, leading to the discovery of his body.

Nong Prue Police provided the update yesterday, July 27, saying that investigators had identified several people for questioning, although all remain witnesses and no arrest warrants have been issued.

Officers are pursuing several possible motives, including personal conflict, robbery and personal issues, but said further evidence is needed before taking the next legal step.

DailyNews reported that the victim’s sister said her brother had recently complained about the behaviour of someone he had trained, claiming the person had become disrespectful and failed to appreciate the years of support he had received.

The sister urged the public not to speculate about possible motives, including money or other personal matters, until police establish the facts.

Police are also reviewing CCTV footage that captured a hooded man near the victim’s home at 12.38am on July 26. The man, dressed in a brown hooded jacket, was seen standing opposite the property and appeared to conceal his face when residents passed by.

An 18 year old resident whose motorcycle was captured on the CCTV footage said she was returning home when she noticed the man standing at the entrance to the village. She said his behaviour appeared suspicious and that he attempted to hide his face when he saw them.

At the time of reporting, investigators are still working to identify the person responsible.