Police rescued two Chinese women in Na Jomtien, Pattaya, yesterday, November 23, after a Chinese man allegedly held them captive and demanded 2 million baht from their friends. Officers arrested the suspect after firing a stun gun at him.

The women made a video call to a Chinese friend on November 21 asking to borrow 500,000 baht. A second call the next day showed them blindfolded with their hands tied in the back seat of the suspect’s car, along with a threat that they would be harmed unless a further 1.5 million baht arrived.

The friend reported the pair missing to Pathumwan Police in Bangkok on November 21. He told officers that the two women had gone to Pattaya on holiday and planned to return to Bangkok on November 18 and fly home to China the next day. Their family and friends lost contact with them after that.

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Investigators tracked the women to Soi Na Jomtien 38 in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, where a joint team of police found the suspect with both women inside his car.

Police said he had tied one woman’s hands and was holding a knife to the other’s throat inside the car. He reportedly drove along the road to keep officers back while they tried to talk him down.

Officers pulled both women out of the car unharmed. The man then held the knife to his own neck and refused to surrender, so police fired a stun gun at him and overpowered him.

The suspect, who had cut his own neck, went to hospital for treatment before police took him into custody. Police have not released his name, his age or the charges against him.

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