Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 1:00 PM
2 minutes read
Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat
Photo courtesy of Thairath

Police found a 19 year old Chinese student in Pattaya unharmed at a hotel yesterday, November 14, after messages from his WeChat account demanded 2 million yuan (about 10 million baht) from his parents and threatened to cut off his arm. Officers located him within 30 minutes of receiving an urgent request for help from Chinese police.

Pol Lt Gen Noppasin Pulsawat, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, sent mobile immigration teams to Pattaya in Chon Buri as soon as the request came in, and they traced the place the student was staying before bringing him out safely. Police believe a call-centre gang lured him to Thailand, where he arrived on November 13.

The student studies in New South Wales, Australia. Police said his parents received a six-second video from him at about 11am on November 14 in which he gave the date and said he was safe, but the family thought someone standing beside him was telling him what to say.

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At about 1pm, a message sent from his WeChat account demanded the 2 million yuan within two hours and warned that he would be in danger if they did not pay. When the parents said they could not raise that much so quickly, the deadline was moved to 24 hours, with a new threat to cut off his arm, and after that the family could no longer reach anyone through his WeChat account or phone.

The parents then reported the case to Chinese police, who found that the student had entered Thailand the day before and asked Thai immigration police for urgent help. Noppasin praised the officers involved and said immigration police had to be more than a border checkpoint, acting as a main force against transnational crime and moving before victims suffered any loss, to protect both Thais and foreigners.

Police free Chinese student in Pattaya after 10-million-baht ransom threat | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of chiangraitimes

Similarly, in June this year, police found a Chinese university student unharmed at a hotel in Samut Prakan after scammers posing as officials talked her into travelling alone from Hong Kong, then demanded 3 million Hong Kong dollars (about 12.5 million baht) from her family in a virtual kidnapping scam.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 1:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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