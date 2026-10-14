Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 14, 2026, 3:38 PM
2 minutes read
Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office
Photo via DailyNews

A drug chase in Pattaya ended with the arrest of a suspected dealer after he reversed his pickup truck into a petrol station office and fled for approximately six kilometres while police fired at his vehicle.

The incident occurred late yesterday, October 13, during an undercover drug operation in Pattaya, Chon Buri. Police reportedly recovered 20 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ice, following the pursuit.

Chon Buri Provincial Police’s anti-narcotics unit had received information that a man was allegedly supplying drugs to young people in the area and arranged an undercover purchase at a petrol station.

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According to Daily News, officers moved in when the suspect arrived in a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck and stopped to refuel.

However, the driver spotted the officers and made an escape, reversing and crashing into the station’s office in the process, which damaged its glass frontage.

Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Police attempted to block the vehicle and fired at its tyres, but the driver managed to break through the cordon and escape onto Sukhumvit Road.

The pickup reportedly came close to colliding with several motorists as the suspect continued driving towards North Pattaya despite the damaged tyres.

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Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Officers eventually intercepted the vehicle approximately six kilometres from the petrol station, on the Bangkok-bound side of Sukhumvit Road. The pickup’s tyres had been destroyed during the pursuit, leaving the vehicle running on its wheel rims.

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The suspect was identified as 41 year old Ratchata. A search of the pickup reportedly uncovered around 20 grammes of crystal methamphetamine concealed inside a cigarette packet near the gear lever. Police said Ratchata acknowledged that the drugs belonged to him.

Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office | News by Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

An employee at the petrol station said he had been refuelling the pickup when police approached. The driver suddenly reversed into the office, while officers moved the employee to a safer location.

The employee added that no customers were present at the petrol station during the confrontation.

Investigators subsequently examined CCTV footage from the scene and collected evidence of the damage.

The suspect was taken into custody for further investigation, with the case being handled by Pattaya City Police. Police were also examining whether other individuals were involved in the suspected drug operation.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 14, 2026, 3:38 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger

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