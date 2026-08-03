Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

Chon Buri police denied allegations that the suspects in the murder of Russian siblings had close ties to police officers or influential figures after rumours spread on social media following their arrests.

Police arrested Thana “Pong” Kirdthong and Thongchai “Thong” Srinin on July 31 in connection with the deaths of two Russian siblings who were reported missing by their mother on July 28. Both accused confessed during questioning and later led investigators to the location where the victims’ bodies were buried.

Thongchai told investigators further that Thana and other suspects were involved in the disappearance and deaths of another family of three. Pong and others reportedly posed as police to abduct the family, raped the daughter of the family, killed them, and buried their bodies.

Relatives of that family had filed a missing persons report on July 7, but the investigation had not produced any developments before the Russian siblings case.

The developments prompted criticism of local police, with some members of the public questioning whether earlier progress in the missing family case could have prevented the deaths of the Russian siblings.

Further allegations circulated online after residents claimed Thana had worked for police officers and influential people involved in drug trafficking.

Some residents also alleged that he acted as an informant for police and used his supposed connections with officers to intimidate locals and facilitate criminal activity. No evidence supporting those claims has been made public.

In response to the speculation, Chon Buri Provincial Police issued an official statement rejecting the allegations. According to the statement, investigators had found no evidence that any of the accused received support, instructions or protection from police officers or acted on their behalf.

Provincial police said the investigation would continue based solely on evidence and the rule of law, without favour or discrimination. The statement added that all people found to be involved would face legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

Police also encouraged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward and urged the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified information online.