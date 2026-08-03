Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3 | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Chon Buri police denied allegations that the suspects in the murder of Russian siblings had close ties to police officers or influential figures after rumours spread on social media following their arrests.

Police arrested Thana “Pong” Kirdthong and Thongchai “Thong” Srinin on July 31 in connection with the deaths of two Russian siblings who were reported missing by their mother on July 28. Both accused confessed during questioning and later led investigators to the location where the victims’ bodies were buried.

Thongchai told investigators further that Thana and other suspects were involved in the disappearance and deaths of another family of three. Pong and others reportedly posed as police to abduct the family, raped the daughter of the family, killed them, and buried their bodies.

Relatives of that family had filed a missing persons report on July 7, but the investigation had not produced any developments before the Russian siblings case.

Murder of Russian nationals linked to deaths of family of 3 in Chon Buri
Photo via ThaiRath

The developments prompted criticism of local police, with some members of the public questioning whether earlier progress in the missing family case could have prevented the deaths of the Russian siblings.

Further allegations circulated online after residents claimed Thana had worked for police officers and influential people involved in drug trafficking.

Some residents also alleged that he acted as an informant for police and used his supposed connections with officers to intimidate locals and facilitate criminal activity. No evidence supporting those claims has been made public.

Related Articles
Police accused of protecting suspects in murder of Russian siblings
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

In response to the speculation, Chon Buri Provincial Police issued an official statement rejecting the allegations. According to the statement, investigators had found no evidence that any of the accused received support, instructions or protection from police officers or acted on their behalf.

Provincial police said the investigation would continue based solely on evidence and the rule of law, without favour or discrimination. The statement added that all people found to be involved would face legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

Police also encouraged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward and urged the public to exercise caution when sharing unverified information online.

Latest Thailand News
Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

15 minutes ago
Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai

17 hours ago
Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway

17 hours ago
Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law

19 hours ago
Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release | Thaiger Pattaya News

Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release

19 hours ago
Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes

19 hours ago
Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills

20 hours ago
Body found floating in Pattaya canal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body found floating in Pattaya canal

21 hours ago
Hlun Solo&#8217;s family warns against fake donation appeals | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals

22 hours ago
Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings&#8217; murder suspects | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings’ murder suspects

23 hours ago
German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai

23 hours ago
Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty

1 day ago
Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning

1 day ago
Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens

2 days ago
Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North

2 days ago
Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand calls for peaceful talks on Cambodia border row

2 days ago
Update: Police link Russian siblings&#8217; murder to Thai family killing | Thaiger Pattaya News

Update: Police link Russian siblings’ murder to Thai family killing

2 days ago
Missing Russian siblings found murdered, buried in Pattaya, suspects arrested | Thaiger Pattaya News

Missing Russian siblings found murdered, buried in Pattaya, suspects arrested

3 days ago
Is Thailand safe to visit? What every tourist (and expats) should know | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Is Thailand safe to visit? What every tourist (and expats) should know

3 days ago
Andros Townsend misses Thailand&#8217;s cheap coconuts after US stay | Thaiger Thailand News

Andros Townsend misses Thailand’s cheap coconuts after US stay

3 days ago
Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign tourist criticised for posing on abandoned building in Phuket

3 days ago
Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man swims across Thai-Cambodian border after scam operation escape

3 days ago
Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth | Thaiger Crime News

Japanese prosecutors drop charges against Thai woman found with crystal meth

3 days ago
Rodtang apologises to ONE, vows world title return | Thaiger Thailand News

Rodtang apologises to ONE, vows world title return

3 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.