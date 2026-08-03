PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 10:41 AM
1 minute read
PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul apologised to the family of two Russian siblings who were murdered in Pattaya, pledging that everyone involved will be brought to justice.

Anutin travelled to Chon Buri yesterday, August 2, to receive updates on the Russian siblings murder investigation, as well as the separate case involving a missing family of three.

Following the briefing, the PM said investigators had gathered sufficient evidence to proceed with legal action against the two main accused, Thana “Pong” Kirdthong and Thongchai “Thong” Srinin, along with other suspects connected to the case.

According to Anutin, police are continuing to investigate whether the suspects were involved in other criminal offences, including drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

Anutin visits Chon Buri after murder of Russian siblings
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

The PM described both criminal cases as particularly brutal. However, he urged the media not to portray the deaths of the Russian siblings as evidence that foreign tourists are unsafe in Thailand, noting that the victims’ family had lived in the country for many years.

Anutin acknowledged that the case had damaged Thailand’s tourism image, saying…

“The killers did not just murder two foreigners. It is like they killed our entire country.”

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He added that the government would work to restore confidence among international visitors as quickly as possible and stressed that incidents of this nature are rare in Thailand.

Anutin meets family of Russian siblings murdered in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ THAI PRESS

When asked about public calls for the death penalty, Anutin noted that capital punishment remains available under Thai law but said any sentence would depend on the court’s decision.

“If I could judge myself, I would not let the public worry like this,” he said.

After the meeting, Anutin met members of the victims’ family to offer his condolences and apologise for their loss. He also assured the family that authorities would pursue all suspects through the legal process.

PM Anutin later visited the site where the bodies of the Russian siblings were found. He spent about 15 minutes inspecting the area before telling reporters that the accused appeared to have been familiar with the location and describing the crimes as cruel.

Anutin apologises family of Russian siblings killed in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ บิ๊กเกรียน

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 10:41 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.