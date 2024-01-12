Pattaya Walking Street: Thief nabs 32,000 baht bling from 25 year old Thai woman

The bustling Walking Street in Pattaya was the scene of yet another audacious gold theft after a 25 year old Thai woman was robbed of her jewellery worth 32,000 baht.

The perpetrator, a tall young man on a motorcycle, made off with her gold necklace, forcing the victim to report the incident to the Pattaya police. The suspect was apprehended late yesterday, January 11, and an update on the case will be provided upon receiving more details from the police.

The woman, identified as Amarin Kokaew, was taking a stroll along Walking Street around 10pm when the incident took place. According to her account, the man swiftly approached her, snatched her gold necklace weighing one baht, valued roughly around 32,000 baht, and subsequently sped off in the direction of the Wat Chaimongkol intersection.

Understandably rattled by the experience, Amarin immediately headed to the Pattaya Police Station to report the theft. She handed over a CCTV recording of the incident to Police Lieutenant Saijai Kamchulla, who is leading the investigation into the case.

Pol. Lt. Saija, after recording the details of the incident, coordinated with the detective unit to investigate the crime scene and collect any possible evidence. The CCTV footage provided by Kokaew showed a tall man in a black jacket, long trousers, and trainers, riding a blue motorcycle. The suspect is seen entering a side street, targeting Amarin, swiftly grabbing the necklace, and then making a quick getaway.

Assuring Amarin of swift justice, Pol. Lt. Saija confirmed that the police are meticulously analysing the CCTV footage to trace the suspect’s route and whereabouts.

Gold necklace thefts in Pattaya are common affairs. On Christmas Day, a 29 year old transgender woman made her escape via South Pattaya Road after snatching a 300,000 baht gold necklace from a Chinese tourist.

The recent spate of robberies has raised concerns about safety on Walking Street, a popular spot for both locals and tourists in Pattaya. The local police are increasing vigilance and urging all visitors to be aware of their surroundings to prevent such unfortunate incidents.