Pattaya’s Walking Street gets facelift with removal of power poles

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

The renowned Walking Street in South Pattaya has been given a contemporary makeover as unsightly power poles have been removed. The inspection of the upgraded tourist attraction was conducted by Mayor Poramase Ngampiches yesterday. Along with him, other city officials marked the successful completion of the major project, which involved the dismantling of utility poles on the street.

Over the past few months, Walking Street has been a hub of construction activity. The transformation involved the shifting of electric and communication cables underground. This was part of a greater initiative by the government to remove overhead cables from nine key routes across cities including Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Pattaya, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Spanning five years, this comprehensive project involves various stakeholders, such as Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) officials, local police officers, citizens, and representatives from communication line providers.

In Pattaya alone, nine such projects have been undertaken, with a budget of 3.13 billion baht, as informed by Poramase. Six of these have already been carried out successfully.

” The relocation of messy overhead cables constitutes a positive step for the city’s tourism as Walking Street holds significant importance as a landmark for both Thai and foreign travellers,” Poramase said.

The removal of these cables will also allow larger fire trucks to access areas on the street swiftly in case of emergencies. The mayor reassured that the remaining projects in other locations are on track to be completed by 2024.

City officials refrained from commenting on proposals and requests by business owners for permission for street signs at certain heights or new lighting ideas, reports The Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













In recent news, a power transformer located near Pattaya Beach Road exploded in the early hours during heavy rain. The explosion has led to the destruction of six motorbikes parked beneath the power transformer. Fortunately, there were no casualties. For more information, click the LINK to read more.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.