Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 5:32 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention | Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The upcoming visit of around 5,000 US Navy personnel to Pattaya attracted international media attention when The Independent published a report about prostitution laws in Thailand, wrongly describing prostitution as “legal”.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and two accompanying vessels are scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri tomorrow, September 2. Around 5,000 personnel are expected to remain in the area until September 6, with many expected to visit Pattaya and other parts of Chon Buri.

Pattaya City officials have introduced security measures ahead of the visit, including a recent crackdown on prostitution and warnings to locals and foreign visitors that prostitution is illegal in Thailand.

US Navy personnel have also been restricted from entering selected areas, including cannabis shops, pharmacies, Soi 6, Soi 6/1 and Soi 7. Water-based activities are also prohibited under the measures. The personnel will be allowed to visit Pattaya Walking Street but must leave the area by 2am.

The Independent wording about Thai prostitution law
Photo via The Independent

The Independent published an article today, September 1, about the upcoming US Navy visit and Pattaya’s prostitution crackdown. The article’s headline reads, “Thailand issues prostitution warning as 5,000 US sailors arrive in tourist town after 200 days at sea”, while its sub-headline states that the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Pattaya, “where prostitution is illegal”.

However, the publication’s Facebook post used different wording, stating that the USS Abraham Lincoln would dock in Pattaya, “where prostitution is ‘legal’”.

The reported Facebook post attracted significant attention online, with more than 29,000 reactions, over 4,800 comments and more than 3,300 shares.

Related Articles
The Independent says prostitution is legal in Pattaya Thailand
Photo via The Independent

Thai news agencies criticised the reported wording, arguing that it incorrectly suggested prostitution is legal in Thailand.

Some Thai netizens, however, said the wording reflected the reality that prostitution remains openly visible in parts of the country despite being illegal and that some members of the public and officials turn a blind eye.

The Facebook post also drew comments from international users about the image used alongside the story. Some claimed that the image appeared to show Singapore rather than Pattaya, Thailand. Furthermore, the post was flooded with hilarious comments.

As of publication, no correction had been made to the Facebook post regarding the disputed wording or image.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 5:32 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.