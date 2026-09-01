Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

The upcoming visit of around 5,000 US Navy personnel to Pattaya attracted international media attention when The Independent published a report about prostitution laws in Thailand, wrongly describing prostitution as “legal”.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and two accompanying vessels are scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri tomorrow, September 2. Around 5,000 personnel are expected to remain in the area until September 6, with many expected to visit Pattaya and other parts of Chon Buri.

Pattaya City officials have introduced security measures ahead of the visit, including a recent crackdown on prostitution and warnings to locals and foreign visitors that prostitution is illegal in Thailand.

US Navy personnel have also been restricted from entering selected areas, including cannabis shops, pharmacies, Soi 6, Soi 6/1 and Soi 7. Water-based activities are also prohibited under the measures. The personnel will be allowed to visit Pattaya Walking Street but must leave the area by 2am.

The Independent published an article today, September 1, about the upcoming US Navy visit and Pattaya’s prostitution crackdown. The article’s headline reads, “Thailand issues prostitution warning as 5,000 US sailors arrive in tourist town after 200 days at sea”, while its sub-headline states that the USS Abraham Lincoln will dock in Pattaya, “where prostitution is illegal”.

However, the publication’s Facebook post used different wording, stating that the USS Abraham Lincoln would dock in Pattaya, “where prostitution is ‘legal’”.

The reported Facebook post attracted significant attention online, with more than 29,000 reactions, over 4,800 comments and more than 3,300 shares.

Thai news agencies criticised the reported wording, arguing that it incorrectly suggested prostitution is legal in Thailand.

Some Thai netizens, however, said the wording reflected the reality that prostitution remains openly visible in parts of the country despite being illegal and that some members of the public and officials turn a blind eye.

The Facebook post also drew comments from international users about the image used alongside the story. Some claimed that the image appeared to show Singapore rather than Pattaya, Thailand. Furthermore, the post was flooded with hilarious comments.

As of publication, no correction had been made to the Facebook post regarding the disputed wording or image.