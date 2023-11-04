Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach to host inaugural Lullah festival

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The sandy shores of Pattaya‘s Jomtien Beach are poised to host the inaugural Lullah Fest 2023 Street Food & Party On The Beach. This vibrant event, set to take place from November 17 to 19, is already stirring up excitement. The festival will feature an array of tantalising street food, engaging entertainment, and a lively beauty pageant.

Earlier this month, Pattaya’s Mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, conducted a readiness meeting and selected Surat Thepchai, Director of the Tourism and Sports Office, as the event’s chairperson. Working in unison with the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, they have orchestrated a diverse lineup of over 100 well-known street food vendors for the festival to take place at Jomtien Beach.

Beyond the gastronomic delights, attendees will be treated to a multitude of entertainment offerings. Esteemed artist GAVIN:D is set to perform on Jomtien Beach, along with dynamic DJ shows. Furthermore, the much-anticipated beauty pageant, Top Lullah Pretty, promises to add a dash of glamour to the beachside festivities.

The event’s organisation covers several areas, not limited to venue setup, traffic management, and sanitation. Special attention has also been given to lighting, medical services, and media promotion, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.

The Lullah Fest 2023 Street Food & Party On The Beach aims to invigorate Pattaya’s tourism industry, with a positive ripple effect on the local and national economy, reported Pattaya News.

Timings for the event are slated from 4pm to 11pm each day from November 17 to 19. The festival will be held in front of the NOW Hotel, situated near Soi 12. For additional information, the Sports Tourism Development Division at the Tourism and Sports Office, Pattaya City, can be contacted at 038-253128 during regular working hours. Alternatively, festival-goers can visit the official Facebook page for updates.

Surat Thepchai, chairperson of the event, admitted he is thrilled about the inaugural Lullah Fest 2023 Street Food & Party On The Beach.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure it’s a memorable experience for everyone. We look forward to welcoming the public to this exciting event and showcasing the best of Pattaya’s street food and entertainment scene.”

