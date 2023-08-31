Pattaya’s iconic tamarind tree stirs public outcry over trimming concerns

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the heart of South Pattaya, on the bustling Walking Street, stands a majestic tamarind tree. Ageing over 80 years, this tree holds a significant place in the local heritage and has been a part of the landscape since the early days of Walking Street in the 70s and 80s. The tree, however, recently came under the spotlight when some businesses raised concerns about its sprawling branches extending into their private spaces. These businesses lodged complaints, calling for the tree’s trimming but not its complete removal.

This led to a public outcry when workers arrived on August 29th, 2023, to trim the tree’s branches. Misinterpreting their intentions, many people on Walking Street marched against the workers, fearing the tree was being chopped down. The tamarind tree, seen as an iconic symbol of Walking Street, has a strong emotional bond with the local residents, and the thought of its removal stirred anxiety and confusion among the public.

In response to the public outcry, Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai personally inspected the tree yesterday, to reassure the public about the city’s plans. He clarified that the tree would not be removed; instead, it would be trimmed to make its limbs less intrusive.

Manoch said that he understands the concerns of the public, but he also believes that the tree is an important part of Pattaya’s history and culture. He said that the city will work with experts in agricultural science to ensure that the tree is properly maintained and trimmed so that it can live as long as Walking Street.

This incident is not the first controversy surrounding the tamarind tree, as there was a similar situation happened during to Pattaya Beach Road Renovation in 2021 when the protestors stopped the construction workers from cutting down the tamarind tree, reports The Pattaya News.

