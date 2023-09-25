Baby shark swims into fun-filled fair: A fin-tastic day for kids and parents in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

The Baby Shark Pattaya Swim Academy yesterday hosted a lively and engaging event, the Baby Shark Fun Fairs exhibition. This community event, held in Pattaya, saw the active participation of children who are members of the club, alongside their parents. Offering a day filled with amusement and learning, this exhibition served as a wholesome recreational platform for the participating families.

The Baby Shark Fun Fair is not merely a day of entertainment but also a platform for comprehensive learning. The event comprised several aquatic activities that included a swimming race challenge day. This challenge offered various competitions, creating an atmosphere of healthy competition among the young participants.

But the fun didn’t end there. Ensuring the safety of its young members, the club also incorporated safety instructions into the day’s schedule. Professional lifeguards and swim coaches were present to provide crucial safety guidelines to the children. These safety measures were taught both on dryland and in the pool, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of water safety.

A representative from the Baby Shark Pattaya Swim Academy said safety is our utmost priority.

“We aim to teach our young members how to swim safely and understand the necessary precautions when around bodies of water.”

Adding an educational element to the day’s proceedings, a doctor from Phyathai Sriracha Hospital delivered a lecture on early puberty. This added a valuable dimension to the day’s events, giving parents and children alike crucial information on this important stage of life.

The day also featured an array of other activities that kept the fun spirit alive. Kids from Shada Studio, led by Kru Ae, showcased their singing talent, adding a melodious note to the day. Food and beverage booths were set up, catering to the culinary delights of the participants. An arts and crafts corner further enhanced the fun quotient, allowing children to explore their creative side, reported Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













The Baby Shark Fun Fairs exhibition served as a testament to the club’s mission – to teach young children how to swim safely. But beyond that, it also offered a day of fun, learning, and community bonding, making it a truly memorable event for all participants.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.