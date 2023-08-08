King cobra’s kiss: Thai woman’s unexpected encounter with venomous bite in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

The venomous fangs of a king cobra snake made their mark on a Thai woman in the hushed locales of Pattaya‘s Soi Thung Klom Tan Man 22. The 52 year old Thai woman was understandably shocked to find herself on the biting end of a venomous snake.

The woman on the receiving end of the serpent’s kiss, Lampoo Kaeprathop, revealed the incident took place in the dense woods near her home. Her routine of walking from her hillside abode to cook a meal for her husband took an unexpected turn when she felt a sharp sting on her right ankle. Lampoo, upon quickly looking back, bore witness to the image of what she believed to be a king cobra, disappearing into the vegetation.

Recovering from the initial shock, Lampoo managed to summon assistance from her neighbours, who in turn alerted local rescue services. The Sawang Boriboon rescuers arrived upon the scene on Sunday, August 6, overcoming their initial bewilderment upon finding Lampoo, visibly dazed and experiencing numbness around the area of the bite.

A neighbour, named Boy, selflessly came to Lampoo’s aid. This resident of the nearby region shed some light on a duo of king cobras known to him, sharing their residence within the vicinity of the nearby forest area. But with the recent trimming of the bamboo groove acting as their natural habitat, he believed it could have led to their relocation, with the victim’s premises a likely hideout, reported Pattaya News.

With the groggy victim transferred to a nearby hospital for essential medical care, a team of expert snake catchers has since been engaged in a determined pursuit of the guilty reptile. However, it remains to be confirmed that the offending snake was indeed the royal cobra, despite Lampoo’s confident identification.

Follow us on :













Miraculously, Lampoo has since survived the ordeal without major complications, a fact casting doubt on the species of the offending snake. The truth of the serpent’s identity remains as elusive as the snake itself, intertwined within the forested folds of the Soi Thung Klom Tan Man. Hopefully, rescue members will be able to locate the snake and reveal its identity.

If you need to know what to do in the event of getting bitten by a snake, click the link HERE.