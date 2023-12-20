Pattaya visa scam leaves hundreds of tourists out of pocket and overstaying

Picture courtesy of Top News

Hundreds of victims have been financially swindled by an unscrupulous visa extension agency in Pattaya, with some foreign victims being illegally overstayed in the Kingdom. Today, 36 year old Chanidapha Thowasakul, represented a group of more than 30 victims, including foreign nationals, and brought 33 year old Suphawadee (surname withheld) to the Pattaya City Police Station.

The victims, with 40 passports, reported to the Pattaya City Police that they had given their passports to the accused for visa extensions at the Immigration Office, but they were not returned. This led to some foreigners overstaying in the Kingdom. Chanidapha revealed that the affected tourists, who had paid approximately 32,000 baht (US$ 916) each, had approached her language school, but the school found no record of them in their system. This led to investigations that revealed more than 100 victims from over 10 different countries, which has significantly impacted the tourism image, reported KhaoSod.

Some tourists were detained for overstaying in the Kingdom for more than 90 days, leading to lawsuits and forced repatriation. The victims planned to meet the fraudulent agency by requesting the return of their passports, without seeking a refund. After learning that the agency planned to dump several passports, the victims negotiated to have them returned to the numerous tourists. However, the accused denied all charges, leading the police to gather evidence against the fraudulent agency that deceived over 100 tourists. Legal proceedings will continue.

In related news, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) revealed they uncovered a massive visa scam involving 110 bent immigration cops.

The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, held a press conference at the Police Club, where he exposed details of the illegal operation. The corrupt cops illegally offered visas to foreigners, especially Chinese investors.

According to Big Joke, the outlaw officers formed a network with local visa agencies, illegally issuing visas to foreigners, especially Chinese investors looking to do business in Thailand.To read more click HERE