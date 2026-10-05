Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected

A Pattaya squid vendor has filed a police complaint after reporting gunfire from an unidentified foreign man, who allegedly returned to her stall with an imitation firearm after she rejected an unwanted sexual advance.

The incident occurred at around noon on October 3 in South Pattaya and was reported publicly the following day.

The vendor, 27 year old Kanyarat Yenchuchit, said she was grilling squid when the man, whom she described as being around 40, stopped to speak with her.

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According to Kanyarat, the conversation became inappropriate, and the man invited her to sleep with him. Her husband saw the exchange, confronted the man and ordered him away from the stall.

Kanyarat said the man returned less than 10 minutes later and appeared to draw a gun before pulling the trigger towards the stall. She heard four or five loud bangs, prompting her and others nearby to run inside a building for safety.

The man allegedly shouted before walking away from the area.

Kanyarat said she could not confirm what type of weapon was used. She believed it may have been a replica firearm or cap gun designed to produce a loud report rather than fire live ammunition.

CCTV cameras reportedly recorded the incident, and Kanyarat later filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police Station asking officers to identify the man.

The squid vendor said she remained concerned for her safety and feared the man could behave similarly towards someone else.

As of October 5, police had not publicly confirmed an arrest or identified the suspect. The type of weapon involved also remained unconfirmed.

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