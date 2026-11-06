Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 6, 2026, 11:01 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding
Photo via เรารักพัทยา fc.

Pattaya has unveiled a 2.75 billion baht flood prevention plan aimed at improving drainage across 15 square kilometres of the city and reducing flooding risks for more than 37,300 households.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet outlined the four-phase project during a Pattaya City Council meeting yesterday, November 5.

The work is scheduled to run from 2027 to 2030 and is expected to increase the city’s capacity to handle rainfall from 70 millimetres to 130 millimetres per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement followed questions from city councillor Banjong Bantooprayuk, who raised concerns about flooding during heavy rain in September. Several roads were inundated, with water also entering homes in affected areas.

A Pattaya flood prevention project will upgrade drainage in four phases from 2027 to 2030, helping the city cope with heavier rainfall.
Photo via เรารักพัทยา fc.

Poramet said Pattaya had been gradually improving its drainage network since 2022, using funding approved by the city council and special accumulated funds.

However, a comprehensive solution covering the entire drainage system would cost an estimated 21 billion baht, which exceeds the city’s financial capacity. Government funding has also been insufficient to support a project of that scale.

The mayor said Pattaya’s existing drainage system can generally cope with rainfall of up to 70 millimetres per hour.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

During heavier downpours, water can accumulate on roads and in residential areas. Floodwater measuring around 10 to 20 centimetres can take between 30 minutes and three hours to drain, depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pattaya has also established a Water Crisis Centre to monitor flooding and warn residents about roads and areas they should avoid.

Pattaya stock
Photo via Magnific

According to the mayor, the number of major flood-prone locations has fallen from 24 to approximately nine, although another three or four smaller problem areas remain.

These include sections of the railway road near Soi Noen Phlap Wan, Pattaya Third Road and South Pattaya Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pattaya has received approximately 2.75 billion baht in special funding for four phases of drainage improvements, with the first two planned for 2027 to 2029.

Phase one will cover lower South Pattaya Road, Pattaya Second Road Soi 18 and the lower section of Chaloem Phrakiat Road.

Phase two will focus on the upper sections of Chaloem Phrakiat Road and South Pattaya Road.

The remaining two phases are planned for 2028 to 2030. Phase three will improve drainage along Sukhumvit Road, the railway road and Land Office Road.

Phase four will cover the area from Sukhumvit Road to Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 69, together with Soi Kor Phai.

The improvements will cover parts of South Pattaya, Central Pattaya and Thepprasit Road, totalling approximately 15 square kilometres, or 9,375 rai.

City officials estimate that more than 37,300 households will benefit from the work, which is intended to reduce flooding in residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

The projects are currently at the stage of preparing their terms of reference and arranging the selection of contractors before construction can begin.

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 6, 2026, 11:01 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities Tourism News

Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities

36 minutes ago
Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes Business News

Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes

55 minutes ago
Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027 Business News

Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027

1 hour ago
Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

5 hours ago
Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December Thailand News

Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December

17 hours ago
Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse Bangkok News

Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse

18 hours ago
Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes Thailand News

Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes

18 hours ago
Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban Thailand News

Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban

18 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town

18 hours ago
AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport Business News

AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport

19 hours ago
Spain, Portugal, Tonga agree to visa exemptions for Thai officials Thailand News

Spain, Portugal, Tonga agree to visa exemptions for Thai officials

21 hours ago
Former beauty queen and her husband under investigation for charity fraud Crime News

Former beauty queen and her husband under investigation for charity fraud

21 hours ago
Pakistani family unaccounted for after Pattaya house fire Pattaya News

Pakistani family unaccounted for after Pattaya house fire

21 hours ago
Three British tourists rescued after getting lost at Mae Hong Son canyon Northern Thailand News

Three British tourists rescued after getting lost at Mae Hong Son canyon

23 hours ago
Kazakh man wanted over nominee company fraud held in Phuket Phuket News

Kazakh man wanted over nominee company fraud held in Phuket

23 hours ago
Eight arrested over 3 million baht Phuket Airport cargo theft Phuket News

Eight arrested over 3 million baht Phuket Airport cargo theft

24 hours ago
Nakhon Pathom vet who rehomed its stray cats and dogs dies of heart failure Thailand News

Nakhon Pathom vet who rehomed its stray cats and dogs dies of heart failure

1 day ago
Buriram dam plans tighter supervision after sexual activity caught on tape Thailand News

Buriram dam plans tighter supervision after sexual activity caught on tape

1 day ago
Nakhon Pathom zoo otter dies 17 days after rescue centre move Thailand News

Nakhon Pathom zoo otter dies 17 days after rescue centre move

1 day ago
Chinese man wanted over Dubai triple murder arrested in Thailand Thailand News

Chinese man wanted over Dubai triple murder arrested in Thailand

1 day ago
Thailand MotoGP tickets for Buriram 2027 season opener on sale Nov 9 Northern Thailand News

Thailand MotoGP tickets for Buriram 2027 season opener on sale Nov 9

1 day ago
Pattaya tourism lags as flight costs jump up to 40%, group warns Pattaya News

Pattaya tourism lags as flight costs jump up to 40%, group warns

1 day ago
Chinese tourist rescued after canoe capsizes off Phuket coast Phuket News

Chinese tourist rescued after canoe capsizes off Phuket coast

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 5 November: heavy rain in 36 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 5 November: heavy rain in 36 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Thai foreign minister criticises China&#8217;s travel warning for misplacing blame for scam Tourism News

Thai foreign minister criticises China’s travel warning for misplacing blame for scam

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articlePakistani family unaccounted for after Pattaya house fire