Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding

Pattaya has unveiled a 2.75 billion baht flood prevention plan aimed at improving drainage across 15 square kilometres of the city and reducing flooding risks for more than 37,300 households.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet outlined the four-phase project during a Pattaya City Council meeting yesterday, November 5.

The work is scheduled to run from 2027 to 2030 and is expected to increase the city’s capacity to handle rainfall from 70 millimetres to 130 millimetres per hour.

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The announcement followed questions from city councillor Banjong Bantooprayuk, who raised concerns about flooding during heavy rain in September. Several roads were inundated, with water also entering homes in affected areas.

Poramet said Pattaya had been gradually improving its drainage network since 2022, using funding approved by the city council and special accumulated funds.

However, a comprehensive solution covering the entire drainage system would cost an estimated 21 billion baht, which exceeds the city’s financial capacity. Government funding has also been insufficient to support a project of that scale.

The mayor said Pattaya’s existing drainage system can generally cope with rainfall of up to 70 millimetres per hour.

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During heavier downpours, water can accumulate on roads and in residential areas. Floodwater measuring around 10 to 20 centimetres can take between 30 minutes and three hours to drain, depending on rainfall intensity and local conditions.

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Pattaya has also established a Water Crisis Centre to monitor flooding and warn residents about roads and areas they should avoid.

According to the mayor, the number of major flood-prone locations has fallen from 24 to approximately nine, although another three or four smaller problem areas remain.

These include sections of the railway road near Soi Noen Phlap Wan, Pattaya Third Road and South Pattaya Road.

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Pattaya has received approximately 2.75 billion baht in special funding for four phases of drainage improvements, with the first two planned for 2027 to 2029.

Phase one will cover lower South Pattaya Road, Pattaya Second Road Soi 18 and the lower section of Chaloem Phrakiat Road.

Phase two will focus on the upper sections of Chaloem Phrakiat Road and South Pattaya Road.

The remaining two phases are planned for 2028 to 2030. Phase three will improve drainage along Sukhumvit Road, the railway road and Land Office Road.

Phase four will cover the area from Sukhumvit Road to Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 69, together with Soi Kor Phai.

The improvements will cover parts of South Pattaya, Central Pattaya and Thepprasit Road, totalling approximately 15 square kilometres, or 9,375 rai.

City officials estimate that more than 37,300 households will benefit from the work, which is intended to reduce flooding in residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas.

The projects are currently at the stage of preparing their terms of reference and arranging the selection of contractors before construction can begin.

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