Pattaya transwomen steal Chinese tourist’s 20 million baht watch

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 9:49 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya transwomen steal Chinese tourist’s 20 million baht watch
Photo via Facebook: พัทยา จุดเกิดเหตุ

Police arrested two transgender women in Pattaya early today, November 8, over the alleged theft of a luxury Patek Philippe watch worth approximately 20 million baht from a Chinese tourist’s hotel room.

The arrests took place at around 12.30am, following a complaint filed by the Chinese tourist with Pattaya City Police Station yesterday, November 7.

The tourist reported that two transgender women, whose real identities were initially unknown, had taken his passport and luxury watch from room 309 at the Z8 Hotel in Jomtien Soi 6, Pattaya.

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The missing timepiece was identified as a silver, diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe PP5719G wristwatch. The tourist valued it at 4 million yuan, equivalent to approximately 20 million baht.

Two transwomen were arrested in Pattaya after a Chinese tourist reports his 20 million baht Patek Philippe watch stolen from a hotel room.
Photo via DailyNews

According to the complaint, the two women later demanded money to return the belongings. He agreed to pay them 20,000 baht in cash but only got his passport back, while the women left the hotel with the watch.

Following an investigation into the case, police arrested two suspects identified by the pseudonyms A, aged 30, and B, aged 24.

Both suspects were accused of receiving stolen property. They denied the allegations during initial questioning.

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Police later recovered the Patek Philippe watch and returned it to the Chinese tourist.

Two transwomen were arrested in Pattaya after a Chinese tourist reports his 20 million baht Patek Philippe watch stolen from a hotel room.
Photo via DailyNews

The two suspects were subsequently handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The recovered watch is believed to be a Patek Philippe Nautilus Reference 5719/10G-010. The model is described as an 18-carat white gold timepiece covered in diamonds and belongs to the brand’s high-value Haute Joaillerie jewellery watch category.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 8, 2026, 9:49 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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