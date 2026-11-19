A 19 year old Thai transwoman was arrested in Pattaya after stealing around 75,000 baht in cash from a Turkish tourist while he was taking a shower in his rented room.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station received a theft complaint from the Turkish man at around 11pm on November 18. The incident reportedly took place at rented accommodation in the Nong Prue area.

The victim told police that he had met the suspect, identified as Thanwa, on a beach in Pattaya. He said he believed she was a transwoman and invited her back to his room.

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According to his account, Thanwa suggested that he take a shower, which he agreed to do. However, when he returned, she had left with his cash, including US$2,000 and 7,000 baht.

The foreign man provided police with a photograph of the two of them taken earlier that evening to help identify the suspect.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the accommodation and nearby locations. Police said the footage showed Thanwa exchanging the US dollars at a money exchange booth before returning to her condominium in South Pattaya.

Officers subsequently located and arrested her at approximately 1.36am on November 19. Police said the cash seized from Thanwa matched the amount reported missing by the Turkish tourist. They also reported that she confessed to the theft.

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The suspect was taken to Mueang Pattaya Police Station along with the recovered money, which police said was returned to the victim.

The incident follows two separate reported theft cases involving foreign tourists in Thailand. In Phuket, a Thai transgender suspect was recently arrested after allegedly stealing a foreign man’s wallet while pretending to approach tourists for hugs.

In another unrelated case in Pattaya last week, a Thai transwoman was arrested over the alleged theft of a watch reportedly worth more than 20 million baht from a Chinese tourist.

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