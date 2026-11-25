A transwoman in Pattaya accused a Chinese man she recently started dating of stealing almost 70,000 baht in cash and a camera from her condominium room. She filed a police complaint and appealed to news agencies for help identifying the suspect.

The 26 year old transwoman, Kanokporn, reported the alleged theft to Mueang Pattaya Police Station before sharing details of the case with Thai media.

Kanokporn said she met the man around a week before the incident and began a relationship with him shortly afterwards. She invited him to her condominium but said she never learned his name.

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She described the man as a Chinese national aged approximately 25 to 30, with fair skin. She only knew that he stayed at a hotel in South Pattaya.

Kanokporn said she contacted the hotel in an attempt to identify him, but it reportedly declined to intervene in the matter.

The missing property included almost 30,000 baht in cash and a Canon camera she had purchased for approximately 40,000 baht.

She explained that she usually kept the money she earned working at an entertainment venue in Pattaya inside her room before depositing it at a bank once a week.

After discovering the missing items, Kanokporn reviewed the condominium’s security camera footage. She said the recordings showed the Chinese man entering her room twice, at approximately 2am and 4am on November 23, while she was away.

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According to Kanokporn, the man accessed her room using a spare key she kept inside an unlocked locker on the ground floor of the condominium. She said she had stored it there because she was forgetful and had previously lost her key twice.

Kanokporn said the missing money and camera represented savings from her hard work. She urged police to review the CCTV footage promptly and identify the man.

In a similar case reported in July last year, a transwoman in Pattaya said an Indian man took 7,000 baht from her bag while she was in the shower after they met late at night, and police took him into custody.

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