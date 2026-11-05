Pattaya tourism lags as flight costs jump up to 40%, group warns

Pattaya tourism is slowing because airfares to Thailand have risen by 30% to 40%, the President of the Chon Buri Tourism Federation, Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, said yesterday, November 4. He warned that operators in Pattaya and the wider province still see no clear high-season bookings, which normally start arriving months ahead.

Thanet blamed the higher fares on the conflict between the United States and Iran. He said it had pushed up fuel prices and airline operating costs, and that the extra cost was now influencing whether foreign tourists choose to travel to Thailand.

He said European travellers had been hit hardest, because many of them reach Thailand on Middle Eastern airlines whose connecting fares had been about 20% to 30% cheaper than direct flights. Restrictions on travel through that region had raised their costs, and some of them had postponed their trips.

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Thanet told reporters that operators usually get a picture of advance bookings two to three months ahead. No clear signal had yet appeared for the coming high season, he said, so it was hard to judge how busy Pattaya would be.

He also said Thailand faced tougher competition from Vietnam, which keeps developing attractions and adding routes and flights, and where he put travel costs at 20% to 30% below Thailand’s.

He named Japan, which is drawing more visitors because of the weak yen, and China, which is opening new destinations and offering competitive airfares, as the other main rivals.

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Thanet said Chinese tourists’ confidence in their safety was a further concern, because a Chinese advisory urging its citizens to take extra care in Thailand had hurt the country’s image in that market.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok issued the advisory on October 16, and it covered fake job offers, kidnappings and people being lured towards the Myanmar border.

On October 20, Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul assured holidaymakers of their safety in Thailand, noting that some Chinese victims were likely deceived before leaving China.

Thanet called on the government to move quickly to reassure foreign tourists about their safety. He also urged it to develop and promote attractions so that Pattaya can compete with neighbouring countries in tourism during the coming season.