Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

Pattaya motorbike taxi drivers who spent 550 baht on new blue vests could receive financial relief after the controversial uniform change was cancelled, with a local tourism association considering buying the unwanted vests.

On October 22, the Pattaya Entertainment and Tourism Industry Association announced that it was exploring ways to help drivers who had already paid for the new uniforms.

Association Vice-President Krit Jiramongkol said the group had held internal discussions and consulted Bang Lamung district officials about possible assistance for affected drivers.

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One proposal involves purchasing the blue vests from drivers and repurposing them for the association’s activities. Krit said the organisation had previously discussed acquiring uniforms for its events and believed the unwanted vests could serve a similar purpose.

The association said it supported efforts to improve motorcycle taxi services and passenger safety but did not want drivers to bear the financial burden of a policy reversal.

However, no agreement has been reached on how much the association would pay, how many vests it would purchase or how drivers could apply for assistance.

The proposal follows Chon Buri Governor Naris Niramaiwong’s decision on October 22 to cancel the requirement for motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya and Bang Lamung to replace their familiar orange vests with dark blue ones.

The change had been introduced on October 16 as part of efforts to improve service standards and distinguish registered drivers from those operating outside the area.

However, the policy soon attracted criticism over the 550 baht cost of each vest, concerns about visibility at night and confusion among tourists accustomed to identifying motorcycle taxis by their orange uniforms.

Some drivers previously reported losing passengers because of the new blue vests.

The provincial government’s cancellation allows drivers to return to the standard orange uniforms. It does not, however, include a confirmed refund scheme for those who purchased blue vests.