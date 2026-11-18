Pattaya’s tourism industry is facing growing pressure from international conflicts that have pushed up travel costs, with some airfares rising by 30 to 40%. Tourism operators are now shifting their focus towards domestic and regional visitors in response to rising travel costs.

Thanet Supornhasarangsri, president of the Chon Buri Tourism Federation, said yesterday, November 17, that rising fuel costs and flight cancellations were affecting international travel decisions.

The federation plans to attract more Thai visitors, particularly those travelling for meetings, conferences and study trips. Chon Buri has hotels, conference facilities and attractions that can accommodate these groups.

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Tourism representatives will promote the province in Ubon Ratchathani, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, targeting government agencies, local administrative organisations and other groups.

They also plan to increase promotion through digital platforms, highlighting local events, restaurants and attractions.

Addressing online claims that Pattaya’s Walking Street has become unusually quiet, Thanet said photos and videos taken at certain times do not necessarily reflect the overall tourism situation.

He explained that Indian and other Asian tourists now account for a larger share of Walking Street visitors, while some Western tourists have moved towards other entertainment areas, including Soi Buakhao.

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Entertainment venues are also permitted to operate until 4am, meaning footage recorded at 6am may show empty streets simply because visitors have already returned to their accommodation.

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Nevertheless, Thanet acknowledged a broader slowdown in tourism, citing Tourism and Sports Ministry estimates suggesting that tourist numbers had declined by approximately 4% nationwide.

He warned that tourism businesses could suffer a greater decline in revenue as hotels, restaurants and attractions offer discounts to encourage spending.

The outlook for the high season will depend largely on international conflicts, fuel prices and flight availability. If conditions improve, operators hope air services and visitor numbers will recover.

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Otherwise, businesses may need to reduce their reliance on long-haul travellers taking flights of more than 10 hours and focus instead on markets within three to four hours of Thailand, alongside domestic tourists.

Thanet also pointed to Pattaya’s changing image, noting that the city has expanded beyond its traditional nightlife reputation over the past 10 to 20 years. Family attractions, water parks, golf courses and modern hotels have helped broaden its appeal.

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Another concern is whether Pattaya’s many tourism festivals generate enough revenue to justify their budgets. Thanet urged the city to review events that mainly attract residents rather than visitors from outside the area.

He singled out the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival, which has drawn large crowds for more than a decade, as an event that may need updating to remain competitive.

As other destinations introduce more elaborate fireworks and technology-driven displays, Thanet urged Pattaya to modernise its fireworks festival to maintain its appeal.

The federation also plans to discuss domestic and international tourism promotions with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office.

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