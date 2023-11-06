Pattaya’s party takes a smoggy hit: Tops PM2.5 list in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya, a city known for its vibrant nightlife and beautiful beaches, now finds itself at the top of a less desirable list in Thailand. It was reported yesterday, November 5, that Pattaya had the highest concentration of PM2.5, a type of health-hazardous dust, in the entire country.

Pattaya’s PM2.5 level surged to a staggering 154 micrograms per cubic meter, which is alarmingly above the safe threshold of 50 micrograms per cubic meter.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is utilised worldwide to gauge pollution levels. When AQI levels cross 100, the air quality is considered unhealthy, represented by the colour red. Once the levels exceed 200, the air quality is categorised as very unhealthy and is symbolised by purple. An AQI level above 300 is deemed hazardous.

In Thailand, the province of Samut Sakhon recorded the highest pollution levels. Other regions like Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan were also flagged for their high AQI levels. Despite these alarming figures, Thailand ranks 25th globally in terms of air quality, with an average AQI score of 75. However, this average score indicates that PM2.5 levels in Thailand are exceeding international standards.

Unfortunately, Pattaya wasn’t the only city in Thailand to record high PM2.5 levels on November 5th, 2023. The top ten cities with the worst air quality included:

1. Pattaya, Chonburi – AQI 154

2. Bang Kruai District, Nonthaburi – AQI 120

3. Banglamung District, Chonburi – AQI 120

4. Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima – AQI 118

5. Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani – AQI 116

6. Mueang Nonthaburi District, Nonthaburi – AQI 105

7. Thawi Watthana District, Bangkok – AQI 105

8. Bang Khun Thian District, Bangkok – AQI 102

9. Bang Na District, Bangkok – AQI 99

10. Mae Sot District, Tak – AQI 97

As of now, officials and relevant agencies have not provided an official statement explaining the cause behind the poor air quality observed in the Pattaya and Banglamung areas over the past weekend.

A Pattaya resident who wished to remain anonymous said the air quality is not just a public health issue, it’s also a quality of life issue.

“It impacts all of us, regardless of where we live or what we do. It’s important that we stay informed and do our part to limit our contribution to air pollution.”

The air quality situation in Pattaya, and the rest of Thailand, is a cause for concern. The immediate and long-term health risks associated with exposure to high levels of PM2.5 are well-documented, and there’s an urgent need for measures to be taken to address this pressing issue.

