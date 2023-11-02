Pattaya’s wild wonderland: Zoofari roars into town with lifelike animatronics

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya residents and visitors are braced for an enthralling journey into the wild with Zoofari, an event showcasing realistic animatronic wildlife. Pattaya’s Terminal 21 is hosting Zoofari, a unique event showcasing realistic animatronic wildlife. This immersive extravaganza, filled with vibrant, lifelike creatures, is sure to leave everyone, from the young to the young at heart, in awe.

Zoofari is a unique opportunity to experience a close encounter with wildlife, right in the heart of Pattaya. It’s a chance to be face-to-face with animatronic creatures that mimic their real-life counterparts in a captivating display. Remember to bring your cameras along to freeze these incredible moments in time.

That’s not all, the event promises a host of fun-filled activities for all attendees, ensuring an unforgettable day out for the whole family. Embrace the joy of learning about wildlife while indulging in the various engaging activities that the event has to offer.

Starting today, this one-of-a-kind spectacle will run until November 19 at Terminal 21 Pattaya, a popular shopping mall in the city. The mall is not just a shopping destination anymore, but a gateway to an extraordinary wildlife adventure, reported Pattaya News.

Terminal 21 Pattaya offers a blend of shopping and entertainment, making it an ideal locale for an event like Zoofari. As you marvel at the animatronic wildlife, you can also explore the plethora of shopping and dining options that the mall offers. It’s an outing that caters to all tastes and preferences, said one of the event organisers.

“Zoofari is not just an event; it’s an experience that brings the wild to you. It’s a chance to appreciate the beauty and diversity of our planet’s wildlife in a relaxed, fun, and safe environment. We look forward to welcoming you to this adventure.”

This event promises to be an extraordinary encounter with nature’s wonders. Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to experience the wild in a new light at Terminal 21 Pattaya. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey with Zoofari, where the wild meets the city!

Now it’s time to mark your calendars and prepare for a wild adventure right in the heart of Pattaya. With Zoofari, every day is a new day to explore, learn, and have fun. The wild is waiting for you!

