Pattaya lands seventh spot on TripAdvisor’s top emerging destinations

Photo by Ryutaro Uozumi on Unsplash

The coastal city of Pattaya made a remarkable stride in the global travel sector by securing the seventh position in TripAdvisor’s esteemed list of the Top Emerging Destinations. The ranking was revealed yesterday and it is determined based on a multitude of reviews and ratings that have been submitted by the TripAdvisor community over the past year.

The platform lists over eight million places but less than 1% of them have the honour of receiving the much sought-after Travellers’ Choice Award. In its announcement, TripAdvisor emphasised that being recognised as a Top Emerging Destination is a genuine reflection of Pattaya’s exceptional performance in the tourism sector.

From the list, it is evident that Pattaya is the seventh most attractive destination among 25 emerging ones globally.

“Visiting the city of Pattaya is an excellent way to explore the beautiful beaches along the Gulf of Thailand.”

Jomtien Beach, renowned for its tranquil atmosphere, is particularly favoured for family outings and is a prevalent spot for water sports and seaside massages. Additionally, the large Buddha statue at Wat Khao Phra Bat stands as a protector over the city, while the ancient grandeur of the Sanctuary of Truth exhibits a deep respect for Buddhist and Hindu art and architecture.

As the evening falls, a plethora of bars and dance clubs spring to life, offering a rich spectrum of entertainment options for adults, reported The Pattaya News.

A quick look at the top 10 emerging destinations as per TripAdvisor shows that the destinations are:

Tokyo in Japan

Seoul in South Korea

Halong Bay in Vietnam

Palawan in the Philippines

Sa Pa in Vietnam

Bogota in Colombia

Pattaya in Thailand

Alajuela in Costa Rica

Phnom Penh in Cambodia

and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

In related news, Thai government officials have set their sights on ambitious targets and goals to bounce back from the economic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in 2024.

Pattaya, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism, amounting to about 90%, was majorly impacted as it has not yet fully recovered to the 2019 levels, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand.