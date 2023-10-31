Pattaya taxi drivers apologise after assaulting man mistaken for ride-hailer

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News.

A contentious altercation that took place on Pattaya’s bustling Walking Street has seen local taxi drivers extending sincere apologies to a Thai couple in the wake of a severe misunderstanding. The incident, which occurred on October 28, led to 41 year old Sathit Ruenjit being assaulted by the taxi drivers who mistakenly believed he was operating as a ride-hailing driver.

The following day, a meeting was held at the Pattaya Police Station between Sathit, the victim of the assault, and Pranot Ketthong, the 48 year old spokesperson for the Pattaya taxi drivers, aiming to resolve the dispute amicably.

The events unfolded as Sathit, while waiting for his girlfriend on a motorbike, was confronted by a group of taxi drivers. Misinterpreting Sathit’s presence as competition, the taxi drivers attempted to force him away, which escalated into physical violence when Sathit was reportedly punched in the face. This prompted him to lodge a complaint at the Pattaya Police Station.

In his statement, Sathit disclosed that the apology from the taxi drivers had alleviated his anger. He also took responsibility for his part in the incident, conceding that his actions during the dispute may have contributed to the ensuing violence.

Pranot, speaking on behalf of the taxi drivers, took full accountability for the incident. He confirmed that all involved parties had paid their fines and extended a collective apology to the public for the disruption caused. Assurances were also given by Pranot that measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents in the future.

This incident underscores the tensions between traditional taxi services and ride-hailing platforms in Pattaya, reflecting a broader global trend. However, the peaceful resolution of this dispute offers a promising example of how such conflicts can be managed constructively in the future, reported The Pattaya News.

