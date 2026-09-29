Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands
Photo via Khaosod

Pattaya has suspended three municipal officers while six remain under investigation over allegations that cash was demanded from tourists without official receipts.

Speaking yesterday, September 28, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the case followed the circulation of a video allegedly showing workers demanding money from tourists for smoking and riding a motorcycle with a modified exhaust.

No official receipts were issued for the payments.

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City officials identified six people involved, comprising three municipal officers and three workers employed through a private contractor.

On August 10, Pattaya contacted the contractor and suspended the three contracted workers before asking for an explanation.

Three Pattaya officers have been suspended as six people face investigation over alleged cash demands from tourists.
Photo via Khaosod

Khaosod reported that a serious disciplinary investigation into the three Pattaya officers was opened on August 20.

The following day, Pattaya filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police Station seeking legal action against all six over allegations including misconduct in office and demanding money without authority.

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Poramet said the case remains under investigation and that the three municipal officers have now been suspended pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

If misconduct is established, disciplinary action could range from a salary reduction to dismissal, alongside any legal proceedings resulting from the police investigation.

Poramet said the case had affected Pattaya’s image and tourist confidence and instructed city personnel to follow official procedures and work transparently.

Residents and tourists who encounter suspected unauthorised money demands or improper conduct can report them through Pattaya City’s 1337 hotline, which provides services in several languages, or through the city’s complaint centre.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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