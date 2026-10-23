Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid

Police have recaptured a theft suspect in Rayong four days after his escape from custody in Pattaya, an incident that left a coffee shop owner fearing retaliation after she helped police arrest him by buying him a beer.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, working with Provincial Police Region 2 investigators, arrested the suspect in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province, today, October 23.

The 42 year old man, identified as Phatcharapon, had been on the run since October 19, when he escaped while being escorted to Pattaya Provincial Court for a detention hearing.

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His initial arrest on October 18 followed an unusual encounter with a coffee shop owner who recognised him as the man she suspected of breaking into her business and stealing property worth more than 40,000 baht.

The woman spotted Phatcharapon while dining at a restaurant near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. She invited him to sit with her and bought him a beer, keeping him occupied while restaurant staff secretly contacted police.

Officers arrived and detained the suspect, but he escaped the following day while being transferred from a police vehicle to Pattaya Provincial Court. He reportedly climbed over a wall behind the court before fleeing into a nearby residential area.

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Following his escape, the coffee shop owner expressed fears that Phatcharapon might return and retaliate against her for helping police arrest him. She later visited the police station seeking information about the incident.

After being recaptured today, Phatcharapon reportedly admitted fleeing because he was stressed and afraid of spending a long time in prison.

He told investigators that he had taken advantage of an opportunity to escape without a specific destination in mind, initially travelling on foot before using money he had with him to arrange transport.

He eventually travelled to Pluak Daeng in Rayong, where he remained in hiding until police tracked him down.

Phatcharapon was taken back into custody for further legal proceedings. The theft allegations against him remain subject to the legal process.

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