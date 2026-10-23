Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 23, 2026, 12:21 PM
1 minute read
Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid
Suspect recaptured | Photo via FM91BKK

Police have recaptured a theft suspect in Rayong four days after his escape from custody in Pattaya, an incident that left a coffee shop owner fearing retaliation after she helped police arrest him by buying him a beer.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, working with Provincial Police Region 2 investigators, arrested the suspect in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong province, today, October 23.

The 42 year old man, identified as Phatcharapon, had been on the run since October 19, when he escaped while being escorted to Pattaya Provincial Court for a detention hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

His initial arrest on October 18 followed an unusual encounter with a coffee shop owner who recognised him as the man she suspected of breaking into her business and stealing property worth more than 40,000 baht.

The woman spotted Phatcharapon while dining at a restaurant near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. She invited him to sit with her and bought him a beer, keeping him occupied while restaurant staff secretly contacted police.

A Pattaya cafe owner spotted a man suspected of burgling her shop and invited him for a beer while restaurant staff secretly called police.
The suspect in police custody before the escape, Oct. 18, 2026 | Photo via Facebook: Pattaya Only

Officers arrived and detained the suspect, but he escaped the following day while being transferred from a police vehicle to Pattaya Provincial Court. He reportedly climbed over a wall behind the court before fleeing into a nearby residential area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his escape, the coffee shop owner expressed fears that Phatcharapon might return and retaliate against her for helping police arrest him. She later visited the police station seeking information about the incident.

Related Articles

After being recaptured today, Phatcharapon reportedly admitted fleeing because he was stressed and afraid of spending a long time in prison.

He told investigators that he had taken advantage of an opportunity to escape without a specific destination in mind, initially travelling on foot before using money he had with him to arrange transport.

He eventually travelled to Pluak Daeng in Rayong, where he remained in hiding until police tracked him down.

Phatcharapon was taken back into custody for further legal proceedings. The theft allegations against him remain subject to the legal process.

In related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 23, 2026, 12:21 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Latest Thailand News
Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

33 minutes ago
State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator Business News

State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator

5 hours ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network Bangkok News

Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network

21 hours ago
Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok&#8217;s Sathorn pier Bangkok News

Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

21 hours ago
British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute Thai Life

British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute

21 hours ago
Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours Business News

Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours

22 hours ago
Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling Thailand News

Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

22 hours ago
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks Politics News

Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

23 hours ago
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

23 hours ago
Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31 Phuket News

Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

23 hours ago
Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer Crime News

Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer

1 day ago
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung Crime News

Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

1 day ago
Pattaya&#8217;s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days Pattaya News

Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

1 day ago
Phuket to host Asia&#8217;s first InterPride world conference Phuket News

Phuket to host Asia’s first InterPride world conference

1 day ago
Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home Thailand News

Minister says basil variety rights do not stop Thais growing it at home

1 day ago
Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese gambling suspect, wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

1 day ago
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured Pattaya News

Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

1 day ago
Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok Crime News

Six arrested over 10 million baht illegal loan network in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others Bangkok News

Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

1 day ago
Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai ranked safest city in Southeast Asia for 2026 in public survey

1 day ago
American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery Pattaya News

American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

1 day ago
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud Crime News

Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

1 day ago
TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending Press Room

TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articlePattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal