Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:36 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya suspect held after abduction, extortion of massage workers | Thaiger
Photo via FM 91

A Thai man was arrested in Pattaya yesterday, September 8, for posing as a police officer before detaining and extorting masseuses.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station surrounded a rented room in Pattaya last night to arrest the wanted suspect, 40 year old Kiattisak, also known as Ice. Police reportedly spent more than one hour carrying out the operation before successfully arresting Kiattisak.

The arrest followed a complaint from three masseuses in Pattaya. The women told police that a group of men claiming to be police officers raided the massage shop where they worked on August 3.

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The three masseuses said the group took them to a rented room in the Jomtien area, claiming that they would conduct drug tests there. However, the group extorted the massage workers, forcing them to pay 7,500 baht.

Pattaya fake police arrested
Photo via The Pattaya News

The men also forced the masseuses to contact foreigners who possessed drugs and arrange meetings with them so the group could allegedly carry out further extortion.

Police investigated the case and arrested one group member in August. Officers confirmed that none of the people involved was police officers.

Further investigation led police to Kiattisak. During questioning, Kiattisak reportedly confessed to finding potential victims and gathering their personal information. The information was allegedly passed to other members of the group, who would then carry out the alleged abductions and extortion.

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Masseuses in Pattaya extorted by fake police
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to DailyNews, Kiattisak had previously been arrested and imprisoned for drug-related offences. He was reportedly released from prison about one year ago before allegedly committing the latest offences.

Police said another suspect remains at large. Officers will continue investigating the case and searching for the remaining suspect.

Police warned members of the public to ask anyone claiming to be a police officer to show their official police identification card if they demand an inspection or money. People who encounter suspicious behaviour are urged to report it to police.

Fake police extort masseuse
Photo via The Pattaya News

A similar case was reported in October last year when a massage shop owner in Prachuap Khiri Khan accused police officers of raping her Laotian employee and extorting money from her. The alleged extortion forced the owner to close the massage shop and turn it into a restaurant.

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The owner appealed to the Hone Krasae news programme for help in seeking justice for herself and her employees, bringing public attention to the case.

In another case in Songkhla this year, a Thai man posed as a police officer and conducted a fake quality-standard inspection at a massage shop to get free services.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 10:36 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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