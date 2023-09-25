Pattaya speedboat collision claims Thai woman’s life, foreign man missing

Image by Pina Panpisal from prapstock's Images

A young Thai lady’s life was abruptly ended, and an unidentified foreign man went missing after a suspected speedboat collision while they were swimming off Koh Larn, Pattaya, at sunset yesterday. The horrifying incident, which transpired around 4pm near Tian Beach on Koh Larn, has left many shaken.

Eyewitness accounts paint a chilling picture. The pair, a Thai woman and a foreign man were enjoying a swim when a speedboat, apparently ferrying tourists in the vicinity, is believed to have encroached upon the swimming area and struck the duo. The boat is said to have briefly halted after the collision, only to speed off moments later.

Later, the woman was discovered floating lifelessly in the waters off Koh Larn, her body marred by what appeared to be propeller marks from a boat. The identification of the woman was made, though her name has been temporarily withheld by The Pattaya News until her family and acquaintances are duly informed.

As of the last report, the unidentified foreign man remains missing, with divers meticulously scanning the area for any signs of him. The speedboat operator, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident, is currently sought by Pattaya police. Efforts to locate the individual are underway, using CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and logs from the neighbouring piers.

Pattaya City Police Station Chief, Pol. Col. Thanaphong Phothi, announced late yesterday that they had succeeded in identifying the boat captain and were making efforts to apprehend the suspect for prosecution.

Another piece of the puzzle was provided by witnesses from Tian Beach, who claimed that the couple had rented a beach bed and left behind a phone and other personal belongings when they went for a swim. These items are now in police custody and will serve as evidence. It was further disclosed that the woman had previously rented a room at a resort on the island in her name. The resort’s name has been kept under wraps due to the ongoing investigation, reports The Pattaya News.

