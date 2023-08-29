Pattaya’s perfect crime: Fake cops fleece shop owners in cunning scam

A Pattaya shop owner with a tin of soup. Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

The bustling city of Pattaya recently fell prey to a scam that saw numerous shop owners tricked into parting with large sums of money by a group of fraudsters, cunningly disguised as fake cops. The fake police officers coerced their unsuspecting victims in Pattaya into paying substantial amounts to avoid what was falsely presented as an impending arrest. The scammers focused their efforts on shops selling products primarily aimed at consumers from Myanmar.

In this elaborate ruse, the fake cops would approach these specific shops under the guise of carrying out inspections for illicit merchandise. The hapless shop owners were then manipulated into paying sums of money ranging from 2,000 to 20,000 baht, under the threat of arrest for purportedly selling products void of the necessary permission.

Several of these victims have bravely come forward to share their unsettling experiences, reporting the incidents to the Pattaya Police Station. One such victim, 40 year old Mongkol Thiangkhaem, revealed how the fake cops approached him and his girlfriend, claiming to be bona fide officers.

The imposters accused the couple of selling products intended for Myanmar consumers without the obligatory Thai labels. Fearing legal repercussions and eager to avoid any trouble, Mongkol and his girlfriend gave in to the pressure and handed over 20,000 baht to the fake cops.

Arisa Hanchengchai, another victim of this widespread scam, shared how the same gang of imposters, masquerading as police officers, threatened her with charges for selling Myanmar goods.

The fake cops demanded payments in return for their supposed leniency. Although Arisa and her colleagues were initially uncertain about the legitimacy of the accusations, they felt compelled to pay the initial sum demanded.

However, the ordeal didn’t end there for Arisa. The audacious fake cops attempted to coerce her into making monthly payments. This prompted her to take action and file a complaint at the Pattaya Police Station. She supported her claim with CCTV footage that had conveniently captured the activities of the scamming gang.

The Pattaya Police Station has since taken over the investigation. They have categorically denied any involvement in the scam and confirmed that the fake cops implicated in this case are not actual officers. This revelation underscores the importance of vigilance and critical thinking when faced with unexpected and potentially deceitful encounters.

