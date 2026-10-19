Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:19 PM
2 minutes read
Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving
Photo via Siamrath

Police are investigating a shooting in Pattaya in which more than 10 shots were reportedly fired outside neighbouring homes early yesterday, October 18, following a dispute that began when two groups revved their motorcycles at each other. No one was reported hit by gunfire.

Nong Prue Police Station received a report of gunfire at rental properties in the Khao Talo area of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, at approximately 4.36am.

Officers recovered more than 10 spent bullet casings of 9mm and 11mm calibre scattered between two nearby houses occupied by relatives. A bullet had also pierced an iron gate.

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Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

According to The Pattaya News, the dispute began earlier when a man identified as 40 year old Job encountered another group of motorcycle riders on the road.

Job told investigators that the group followed him after he stopped to buy shoes and deliberately revved their engines towards him. After discovering who the riders were, he reportedly rode past their home and revved his motorcycle in response.

The disagreement later continued on Facebook, where those involved allegedly exchanged challenges to meet and confront each other.

Later that night, five or six people arrived at the home of Job’s friend, a 30 year old man identified as Rat, looking for Job.

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Rat said he told the visitors that his friend had already left, but they refused to believe him, leading to an argument. His mother attempted to intervene but was allegedly grabbed by the hair and slapped.

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The groups initially separated, but Rat’s mother later went to confront the other party at a nearby house, accompanied by Rat and younger relatives.

Rat claimed that another woman attempted to attack his mother. As he intervened and his family turned to leave, someone allegedly struck a younger relative in the face with a firearm.

More than 10 gunshots were then reportedly fired, sending those nearby running for cover. The alleged gunmen fled before police arrived.

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

Job said he had believed the disagreement was over until he received a call informing him about the shooting.

Police were given videos of the earlier confrontation and CCTV footage reportedly showing the altercation involving Rat’s mother and the subsequent gunfire. Additional footage allegedly showed a vehicle linked to the opposing group circling Job’s home.

Investigators are reviewing the recordings and gathering evidence to identify those responsible for the shooting. No arrests had been reported in the initial coverage.

Pattaya shooting follows tit-for-tat motorcycle revving | News by Thaiger
Photo via Pattaya News

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:19 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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