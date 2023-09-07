Pattaya shipyard owner perishes in tragic beach tractor accident

Picture courtesy of Top News.

A grim scene unfolded on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach earlier today when a Thai shipyard owner tragically lost his life in an accident involving his tractor. The incident occurred around 7am, near Jomtien Soi 11, a boat ramp where the shipyard owner was attempting to pull his speedboat from the sea using his tractor.

Pattaya Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene, only to discover 73 years old Manit Jaiman’s lifeless body on the beach, encircled by his family members who had arrived quickly after the accident. The police assessment revealed two parked tractors, each boasting a horsepower of 6,600, along with a speedboat still floating offshore.

Manit’s family and onlookers, who had witnessed the tragic event but chose to remain anonymous, provided police with a detailed account of the incident. Manit, they explained, was attempting to haul his speedboat from the sea using his tractor. However, the tractor’s wheel became ensnared in the sand, which led another individual to bring an additional tractor to help extract the stuck vehicle, reported The Pattaya News.

But, in a heart-wrenching twist, Manit’s tractor suddenly lost its balance and tipped over, pinning him underneath. The victim’s family rushed to his aid, managing to free him from the weight of the overturned machine. Unfortunately, the severity of his injuries was too great, and Manit succumbed to them shortly after.

Police investigator Police Lieutenant Colonel Tatchasak Jiratikulchai invited the family to the police station to offer their testimonies. Meanwhile, Manit’s body was moved to Banglamung Hospital, where it now awaits funeral preparations.

In June, a 69 year old farmer was crushed to death by his overturned tractor in a forest in Lopburi province, Thailand. Authorities and rescue workers were called to the scene where they discovered the flipped farm vehicle with the man’s body beneath it. To read more click HERE.

