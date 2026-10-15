Pattaya driver asks couple to wait until hotel before sex acts

A Pattaya ride-hailing driver has complained after a foreign man and a Thai woman allegedly engaged in oral sex in the back seat of his car during a late-night journey.

The driver said this left him feeling uncomfortable and urged passengers to show more consideration for drivers.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 3.45am today, October 15, after the driver picked up the couple near a hotel in Pattaya’s Walking Street nightlife area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, 29 year old Witsarut Thapthet, also known as Pond, told Amarin TV that the couple began behaving intimately less than a minute after entering his vehicle.

According to Pond, the foreign man initially began touching the woman before the pair allegedly engaged in sexual acts, including oral sex, in the back seat.

The couple briefly returned to their normal seating positions, but Witsarut claimed the man soon resumed touching the woman beneath her skirt.

He said the intimate behaviour continued intermittently throughout the 2 to 3 kilometre journey until they reached their destination hotel.

Although Witsarut understood that the couple might have been caught up in the moment, he felt they should have waited until reaching their accommodation rather than engaging in such behaviour while in the taxi.

He explained that the incident made him uncomfortable while carrying out his duties and showed a lack of consideration for someone simply providing a transport service.

Pond also claimed that similar encounters were an almost nightly occurrence while working as a ride-hailing driver in Pattaya.

He urged passengers to refrain from inappropriate behaviour inside ride-hailing vehicles, asking them to respect drivers and maintain a comfortable environment throughout the journey.

In related news: