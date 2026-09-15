Russian man attacked, robbed by 3 suspects in Pattaya

Police are searching for three suspects after a Russian tourist was attacked and robbed in Pattaya earlier yesterday, September 14.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station were alerted to the incident at about 1.20am yesterday and arrived at Soi Thap Phraya 9 with rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhamastan Foundation.

Police found the injured Russian tourist, identified as 42 year old Roman, at the scene. Rescue workers provided first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report did not provide details about Roman’s injuries. Photographs published by The Pattaya News showed bloodstains on his white T-shirt, while his head and both arms were covered with bandages.

A 29 year old Thai witness, Panupong, told police that he heard a loud noise coming from the alley and went to investigate. He said he saw a man, believed to be Thai, attacking the Russian tourist.

According to Panupong, the attacker kicked Roman in the face while two other suspects waited nearby on a motorcycle. The attacker then took Roman’s bag, got onto the motorcycle and fled with the other two suspects.

Panupong told police that he could not identify the motorcycle’s model or registration plate. He only recalled that it was an automatic motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

After receiving medical treatment, Roman went to the police station with officers and reported that his bag contained 1,000 baht in cash, credit cards and important documents.

Police are reviewing security camera footage from the area in an effort to identify and locate the three suspects.

This tourist robbery case follows another recent case involving a foreign visitor in Thailand, in which an Australian tourist reported being overcharged by a taxi driver in Phuket.

The 26 year old Australian was charged 3,500 baht for a journey from Phuket International Airport to Soi Ta Aied in Chalong district. Local news agencies reported that the actual fare should have been less than 1,000 baht.

The Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office summoned the driver, who apologised to the Australian and returned 2,700 baht. The tourist reportedly accepted the apology and agreed to withdraw the legal proceedings.