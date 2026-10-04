Pattaya rider returns Indian tourist’s wallet with 16,000 baht

A Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider returned a wallet containing about 16,000 baht and important documents to an Indian tourist after finding it near Beach Road late on October 2.

Prasit Srimongkol, a 40 year old motorcycle taxi rider who works near Soi 10 on Pattaya Beach Road, found the brown wallet at about 11pm after dropping off a passenger in the Soi 6 area.

The wallet was lying near a drainage channel behind the Chao Pho Ket Ngam shrine at the entrance to Soi 6 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

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Inside, Prasit found documents belonging to Indian national Vinay Kumar P, along with about 16,000 baht in cash.

He took the wallet to Pattaya City Police Station so officers could help locate the owner.

At about 11.30pm, Vinay arrived at the station with a Thai female friend after learning that his wallet had been handed in.

Vinay said he had earlier been walking along Pattaya Beach with his friend before returning to his accommodation. He had not realised where the wallet had fallen until he was contacted and told that someone had found it.

Prasit said he decided to hand the wallet to police after seeing that it belonged to a foreign tourist and contained both cash and important documents. He said he was concerned the owner could face difficulties if the wallet was not returned.

Vinay recovered the wallet and its contents and was impressed that Prasit had returned the cash and documents.

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