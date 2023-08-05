Pattaya retains travelers’ top spot during Mother’s Day holiday

Photo by Ryutaro Uozumi on Unsplash

Pattaya‘s status as a hotspot for families is once again confirmed as online booking firm Agoda discloses that the resort city holds its charm for domestic travellers anticipating their extended Mother’s Day holiday. According to data derived from Agoda, Pattaya emanates an irresistible allure to Thai vacationers planning their holiday from August 12th to the 14th in observance of National Mother’s Day.

Analysing the roster of 10 vacation destinations, Pattaya, remains at the helm as the most favoured retreat during the extended holiday. This trend follows the pattern from the previous year, 2022 when Pattaya was also the primary choice. The tranquil Hua Hin and Cha-am hold the second slot, complemented by Bangkok securing a surprising third place, leapfrogging over Khao Yai National Park, now residing at the fourth position. Kanchanaburi province, too, has ambled up to fifth place, a progressive jump from its seventh-place standing.

What catches the eye is the presence of Khao Kho National Park, a gem in the southern part of Thailand, making an appearance on the list for the first time, snatching up the tenth position. Evaluating Agoda’s search metrics, it has been observed that the appeal of urban and mountainous destinations equals that of the beach retreats this year. This finding is in contrast to the 2022 trends, where the majority of Thai travellers expressed a preference for beachside locations with 6 out of the 10 most favoured spots being coastal locations.

Every year on the 12th of August, Thailand commemorates its National Mother’s Day. This year, since the day falls on a Saturday, an additional holiday has been included on the preceding Friday, the 11th of August. The eventful day provides individuals with a chance to exhibit their affection and gratitude for the quintessential woman in their life: their mother—a nationwide flurry of holiday planning ensues, thus marking the day as a crucial event in the Thai tourism calendar.

Pattaya, for a second successive year, is held in high regard as the prime seaside urban getaway spot, offering continuous high-energy entertainment and attractions. The city has much to offer its visitors during the day—mellow beaches that transform into hubs of entertainment and frolic as the sun sets.

There is no shortage of experiences that Pattaya extends to its patrons. With offerings ranging from taking interactive photos at Art In Paradise Pattaya to placid walks through the charming Four Regions Floating Market, the city caters to varied interests. Additionally, the city is a delight for local shopping enthusiasts and seafood lovers, boasting a plethora of mouthwatering cuisine on offer, reports The Pattaya News.