US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones

Pattaya imposed restricted areas for around 5,000 US Navy personnel scheduled to arrive in Chon Buri tomorrow, September 2, including a ban on entering cannabis shops, pharmacies and selected areas.

The US Navy, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and two accompanying vessels, is scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri from September 2 to 6, 2026. Around 60%, or approximately 3,000 personnel, are expected to visit Pattaya and stay overnight during the visit.

In preparation for the arrival, Pattaya City officials held a meeting yesterday, August 31, at Pattaya City Hall to discuss security measures and designated areas. Representatives from the ships’ security team also attended.

Following the meeting, US Navy personnel will not be permitted to enter Soi 6, Soi 6/1 or Soi 7. They are also prohibited from entering cannabis shops and pharmacies or participating in water-based activities.

Entertainment areas such as Pattaya Walking Street will remain open to the visiting personnel, but they must leave the area no later than 2am. Officials also instructed businesses to charge fair fares and provide services without taking advantage of tourists.

Pattaya City instructed agencies and businesses to take measures to prevent sexual exploitation. Officials stressed that prostitution is illegal and that the buying, selling or exploitation of children and young people under 18 is strictly prohibited.

Members of the public and tourists who see anything suspicious or need assistance can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, which operates 24 hours a day. They can also use the Thailand Tourist Police application to send their location to officers for assistance.

The measures come after Pattaya launched a prostitution crackdown on August 29, arresting 25 people, including Thai, Laotian and Ugandan nationals.

Separately, several Thai celebrities and social media influencers appeared in videos posing as sex workers and walking along the beach while waiting for US Navy personnel.

The videos prompted debate online. Some netizens found the content humorous and supported legalising prostitution, while others said it could create confusion about the legal status of prostitution in Thailand and portray the country negatively.