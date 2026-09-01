US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 12:02 PM
1 minute read
US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones | Thaiger
Photo by Tieataopoon via Getty Images

Pattaya imposed restricted areas for around 5,000 US Navy personnel scheduled to arrive in Chon Buri tomorrow, September 2, including a ban on entering cannabis shops, pharmacies and selected areas.

The US Navy, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and two accompanying vessels, is scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri from September 2 to 6, 2026. Around 60%, or approximately 3,000 personnel, are expected to visit Pattaya and stay overnight during the visit.

In preparation for the arrival, Pattaya City officials held a meeting yesterday, August 31, at Pattaya City Hall to discuss security measures and designated areas. Representatives from the ships’ security team also attended.

Following the meeting, US Navy personnel will not be permitted to enter Soi 6, Soi 6/1 or Soi 7. They are also prohibited from entering cannabis shops and pharmacies or participating in water-based activities.

Pattaya walking street
Photo by gionnixxx via Getty Images Signature

Entertainment areas such as Pattaya Walking Street will remain open to the visiting personnel, but they must leave the area no later than 2am. Officials also instructed businesses to charge fair fares and provide services without taking advantage of tourists.

Pattaya City instructed agencies and businesses to take measures to prevent sexual exploitation. Officials stressed that prostitution is illegal and that the buying, selling or exploitation of children and young people under 18 is strictly prohibited.

Members of the public and tourists who see anything suspicious or need assistance can contact the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, which operates 24 hours a day. They can also use the Thailand Tourist Police application to send their location to officers for assistance.

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Sailors and Marines line the deck of aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it deploys from San Diego, Jan. 3, 2021 | Photo via K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File

The measures come after Pattaya launched a prostitution crackdown on August 29, arresting 25 people, including Thai, Laotian and Ugandan nationals.

Separately, several Thai celebrities and social media influencers appeared in videos posing as sex workers and walking along the beach while waiting for US Navy personnel.

The videos prompted debate online. Some netizens found the content humorous and supported legalising prostitution, while others said it could create confusion about the legal status of prostitution in Thailand and portray the country negatively.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 1, 2026, 12:02 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.