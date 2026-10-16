Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 2:57 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya restaurant catches fire after loud bang, no casualties
Photo via Sattahip News

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Pattaya early today, October 16, after a witness heard a loud bang resembling a transformer explosion. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Pattaya’s land disaster prevention and relief radio centre received a report of the fire at 5.06am at Baan Thai restaurant on Chalermphrakiat Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Firefighters and rescue volunteers were dispatched to the scene, where a large number of residents and tourists had gathered to watch.

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A fire broke out in a Pattaya restaurant after a witness heard a loud bang early on October 16, with no casualties reported.
Photo via Sattahip News

Crews found flames spreading through the restaurant’s electrical control room, with thick smoke rising into the surrounding area. Firefighters used water trucks to tackle the blaze and brought it under control in a short time.

The fire left burnt materials and debris inside the affected area, although no casualties were reported.

A witness, 36 year old Thewin, said he was inside his room when he heard a loud noise similar to a transformer exploding. He initially saw no sign of a fire but heard people shouting warnings about the blaze and rushed outside later.

Investigators initially suspect an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire, although the exact cause has not yet been established.

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Police documented the scene and called in Chon Buri forensic officers to investigate the cause of the fire.

A fire broke out in a Pattaya restaurant after a witness heard a loud bang early on October 16, with no casualties reported.
Photo via Sattahip News

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 2:57 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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