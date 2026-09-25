Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:52 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas
Photo via Pattayanews

Pattaya raised red warning flags today, September 25, after heavy rain and strong winds battered the coast overnight, bringing high waves that sank six boats.

The severe weather began late last night and continued into this morning, bringing heavy rain, powerful gusts and high waves that made sea travel unsafe. Officials prohibited both large and small tourist boats from departing until conditions improve.

Strong winds and waves continued to batter Pattaya Beach this morning, preventing several beach chair operators from opening as usual. Numerous tourist boats sought shelter along the beachfront and around Bali Hai Cape.

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Red flags were raised along Pattaya Beach as rough seas and strong winds battered the coast, sinking six boats and washing two others ashore.
Photo via Pattayanews

Preliminary inspections found that six boats had sunk in the rough conditions, including one large tourist boat and five speedboats.

Two other large boats used for tourist parasailing activities were also blown onto the beach by the strong winds and waves.

The Pattaya Regional Marine Office warned boat operators to exercise greater caution, monitor weather conditions closely and keep their vessels ashore while the rough seas persist.

Red flags were raised along Pattaya Beach as rough seas and strong winds battered the coast, sinking six boats and washing two others ashore.
Photo via Pattayanews

The office said the restrictions were intended to prevent accidents and protect tourists and marine tourism operators from the dangerous conditions.

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Pattaya is expected to remain on alert for strong winds and rough seas over the next three to four days. Boat operators and tourists have been urged to follow announcements from the relevant agencies before making any sea journeys.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:52 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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