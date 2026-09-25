Pattaya raises red flags after six boats sink in rough seas

Pattaya raised red warning flags today, September 25, after heavy rain and strong winds battered the coast overnight, bringing high waves that sank six boats.

The severe weather began late last night and continued into this morning, bringing heavy rain, powerful gusts and high waves that made sea travel unsafe. Officials prohibited both large and small tourist boats from departing until conditions improve.

Strong winds and waves continued to batter Pattaya Beach this morning, preventing several beach chair operators from opening as usual. Numerous tourist boats sought shelter along the beachfront and around Bali Hai Cape.

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Preliminary inspections found that six boats had sunk in the rough conditions, including one large tourist boat and five speedboats.

Two other large boats used for tourist parasailing activities were also blown onto the beach by the strong winds and waves.

The Pattaya Regional Marine Office warned boat operators to exercise greater caution, monitor weather conditions closely and keep their vessels ashore while the rough seas persist.

The office said the restrictions were intended to prevent accidents and protect tourists and marine tourism operators from the dangerous conditions.

Pattaya is expected to remain on alert for strong winds and rough seas over the next three to four days. Boat operators and tourists have been urged to follow announcements from the relevant agencies before making any sea journeys.

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