Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe

Police investigating suspected illegal foreign ownership in Pattaya searched 12 locations and identified nominee land and luxury homes worth more than 800 million baht yesterday, October 21. The raids also uncovered more than 100 computers at a luxury house occupied by three Chinese men.

The Department of Lands and Chon Buri Provincial Commerce Office conducted the search under warrants issued by Pattaya Provincial Court, joined by officers from Bang Lamung and Nong Prue police stations and special operations personnel.

Investigators identified 12 companies suspected of involvement in unlawful foreign nominee arrangements, along with 11 houses and 16 land plots covering approximately 50 rai.

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According to reports, the combined value of the properties under investigation exceeds 800 million baht. Police are examining whether Thai nationals were used to hold land and property on behalf of foreign investors in violation of ownership restrictions.

One of the targeted properties was a luxury house in Nong Prue, occupying approximately 1.2 rai.

Inside, officers found three Chinese men who had reportedly entered Thailand on October 17, just four days before the operation. They also discovered more than 100 computer sets that had not yet been fully assembled.

Police seized the computer equipment for further investigations to determine how it was intended to be used. No criminal purpose for the equipment has been confirmed.

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Investigators also examined a bank account belonging to one of the Chinese men, which reportedly recorded approximately 200,000 baht in monthly transactions.

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The man claimed the money came from renting out a house. Police have not confirmed whether that explanation is accurate.

An examination of the property’s ownership documents found that the house and land were registered under a company that investigators initially identified as having exclusively Chinese shareholders.

Officers are checking the company’s shareholding arrangements and whether its ownership of the land complies with Thai law.

Across all 12 locations, investigators identified 85 Thai and foreign nationals potentially connected to the suspected arrangements. Police are continuing to gather evidence and question those involved before deciding on further legal proceedings.

Department of Lands officials said that land proven to have been unlawfully held could be subject to compulsory sale within 180 days under the relevant legal procedures.

They would also monitor any subsequent transfers to prevent properties from being transferred back into similar nominee arrangements.

Investigations remain ongoing, with no confirmed findings of unlawful ownership or announced charges against all 85 people identified in the operation.

The property raids in Pattaya follow Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s October 19 order for a nationwide investigation into suspected foreign land nominees.

The government has set a December deadline for high-risk investigations and instructed land officials to identify the people who actually control and benefit from suspicious property holdings.

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