Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:23 PM
1 minute read
Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from The Pattaya News

A four-metre python was captured after entering a chicken farm in Pattaya late last night, July 23, where it was found constricting one of the owner’s chickens. No injuries were reported.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were called to a farm in Soi Ban Lang 11 at about 11.30pm after the owner reported discovering the large snake inside a chicken coop.

When rescuers arrived, they found the python wrapped around the roof frame of the enclosure while holding onto a chicken.

The snake’s size, strength and elevated position made the operation difficult, prompting responders to request assistance from two firefighters from Nong Prue Municipality.

Rescuers were called to a Pattaya chicken farm after a four-metre python was spotted wrapped around one of the owner's chickens.
Photo via The Pattaya News

After more than 30 minutes, the team managed to safely restrain the python before placing it in a sack. The snake was later released back into the wild to prevent further incidents in the area.

Rescuers were called to a Pattaya chicken farm after a four-metre python was spotted wrapped around one of the owner's chickens.
Photo via The Pattaya News

The Pattaya News reported that the farm owner said he had been resting at home when he heard unusually loud noises coming from the chicken coop. After shining a torch inside, he discovered the python wrapped around one of the birds.

The owner then contacted rescue workers for assistance rather than attempting to remove the snake himself.

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Elsewhere, earlier this year, a pregnant woman in Nakhon Nayok risked her safety to save her cat from the grip of a four-metre-long python after discovering the attack behind her family home.

Despite being pregnant, the woman did not hesitate to approach the snake and began carefully pulling its coils away from the cat using her bare hands, a decision that ultimately saved its life.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 24, 2026, 4:23 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.