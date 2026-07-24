Four-metre python captured after entering Pattaya chicken farm

A four-metre python was captured after entering a chicken farm in Pattaya late last night, July 23, where it was found constricting one of the owner’s chickens. No injuries were reported.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya were called to a farm in Soi Ban Lang 11 at about 11.30pm after the owner reported discovering the large snake inside a chicken coop.

When rescuers arrived, they found the python wrapped around the roof frame of the enclosure while holding onto a chicken.

The snake’s size, strength and elevated position made the operation difficult, prompting responders to request assistance from two firefighters from Nong Prue Municipality.

After more than 30 minutes, the team managed to safely restrain the python before placing it in a sack. The snake was later released back into the wild to prevent further incidents in the area.

The Pattaya News reported that the farm owner said he had been resting at home when he heard unusually loud noises coming from the chicken coop. After shining a torch inside, he discovered the python wrapped around one of the birds.

The owner then contacted rescue workers for assistance rather than attempting to remove the snake himself.

Elsewhere, earlier this year, a pregnant woman in Nakhon Nayok risked her safety to save her cat from the grip of a four-metre-long python after discovering the attack behind her family home.

Despite being pregnant, the woman did not hesitate to approach the snake and began carefully pulling its coils away from the cat using her bare hands, a decision that ultimately saved its life.