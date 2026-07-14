Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 11:37 AM
1 minute read
Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A video showing a couple allegedly having sex at a public park in Pattaya circulated on Thai social media today, July 14. The footage was reportedly filmed at a well-known public park on Khao Phra Tamnak.

The video reportedly shows a man in a white shirt and a woman in a red top having sex on a stone picnic table inside the park, which is frequented by residents and tourists throughout the day.

Reporters later visited the site and confirmed it was a stone picnic table inside Chaloem Phrakiat Public Park, a popular exercise and recreation area.

Winai, a security guard at the park, said he was on patrol between 3.20am and 3.30am when he saw a fair-skinned man, who appeared to be from the Middle East, sitting alone at one of the tables. He did not see a woman and did not suspect anything unusual.

A video allegedly showing a couple having sex at a Pattaya public park has spread online as officials work to identify those involved.
Photo via Facebook: อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7

A short time later, another man told him he had seen a couple engaging in sexual activity at the same spot. Winai said he was sceptical until a colleague showed him the video circulating online, confirming it was the table he had just inspected.

Winai said he never expected anyone to have sex in the park. He added that security guards have previously found couples and people loitering in secluded parts of the park.

The incident has prompted calls on social media for officials to increase overnight patrols and install additional CCTV cameras in secluded areas to help prevent indecent behaviour and other crimes.

Related Articles

Many online users have also urged officials to identify the individuals shown in the video and consider legal action. Their identities and nationalities have not been confirmed, and officials are continuing to investigate the matter.

In similar news, back in December last year, a Russian couple faced a fine after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs on Jomtien Beach in Pattaya. Some witnesses filmed the explicit action and shared the video on social media.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

48 minutes ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

1 hour ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

2 hours ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

2 hours ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

4 hours ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

5 hours ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

5 hours ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked | Thaiger Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

6 hours ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

9 hours ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

22 hours ago
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

22 hours ago
Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum

23 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund

24 hours ago
Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

24 hours ago
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist&#8217;s lost wallet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

24 hours ago
Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire

1 day ago
PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM, Cabinet ministers join Nene Royal on stage at Government House

1 day ago
Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park | Thaiger Pattaya News

Couple caught on camera having sex at Pattaya public park

1 day ago
Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fake official spreads misinformation at nightclub fire scene

1 day ago
Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua | Thaiger Thailand News

Who is Mariusz Wach? The 46-year-old giant standing between Fury and Joshua

1 day ago
Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mother calls for justice after son stabbed by classmate in Lampang school

1 day ago
Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-deputy governor urges Thailand to learn from nightclub fire

1 day ago
Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying | Thaiger Visa Information

Retirement visa Thailand 2026, everything you need to know before applying

1 day ago
Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire survivor says security guards of blocked emergency exit

1 day ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulLast Updated: July 15, 2026, 11:37 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.