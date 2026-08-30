Pattaya prostitution crackdown nets 25 ahead of US military visit
Police found 25 offenders during a late-night prostitution crackdown in Pattaya yesterday, August 29, as officers stepped up patrols ahead of the arrival of about 5,000 US military personnel in Chon Buri next week.
The increased enforcement comes as Pattaya and other agencies prepare for the arrival of approximately 5,000 US military personnel from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. The carrier is scheduled to dock at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri from September 2 to 6.
More than 20 officers from Pattaya City Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police and the Chon Buri Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office carried out checks along Pattaya Beach and other public areas frequented by tourists and residents.
Officers reported finding 25 offenders during the operation, comprising 18 Thai nationals, five Lao nationals and two Ugandan nationals.
Police plan to increase the frequency and intensity of patrols, particularly along the beachfront and in other tourist areas considered at risk of illegal activity.
Officers are also focusing on preventing the exploitation of children and young people. Police said attention would be given to street children and beggars who may be vulnerable to exploitation
According to Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, the US personnel from USS Abraham Lincoln are expected to spend time in the area strictly for rest and recuperation, with no joint military exercises or operations planned.
Visiting sailors and marines will be briefed on Thai laws and conduct requirements, and Thai police and military police will supervise the visit alongside US military police assigned to their own personnel.
Related news
- Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image
- Pattaya gang arrested for forcing woman into prostitution
- Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation
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